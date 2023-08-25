With Friday night's high school football matchup against Minot being the first time in nearly half a century that a new face was leading St. Mary's sideline, head coach Toby Schweitzer had to be looking to steal some magic from the visiting Magicians.

There was no such luck for the Saints (0-1 overall, 0-1 West Region), as Minot (1-0 overall, 1-0 West Region), led by a three-touchdown night from new quarterback Lucas Beeter, rolled to a 37-0 shutout of the Saints.

"It's been a long fall camp, so we were ready to take the field and see where we were at," Minot head coach Chauncy Hendershot said. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for the St. Mary's program, they played us physically and gave us fits at times."

St. Mary's had a tough time getting anything going offensively.

The Magicians allowed just four completed passes between St. Mary's two quarterbacks that attempted passes on the night, Sam Fedorchak and Charles Richter, for a total of 57 yards, while also intercepting two passes.

One of those two interceptions was gathered in by Minot defensive lineman DeJarius Jones, who ran it 34 yards for a touchdown to give Minot a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.

"I don't know what the statistics are, but any time a defensive lineman is scoring a touchdown, that's going to weigh heavily in your favor," Hendershot said. "You couldn't ask for a player to root for more, our sideline was thrilled to see him get that pick and take it to the house."

St. Mary's ground game was also stifled by the Magicians.

The Saints ran the ball 15 times for 0 yards, with Fedorchak's 13 yards on four carries being the saving grace in preventing a negative-yardage day on the ground.

Sacks also bit into the Saints' total yardage count, as Fedorchak and Richter were brought down four times for a loss of 18 yards for a net total of 36 yards on offense.

"Our defense had a great game plan and our defensive coaching staff had our guys ready," Hendershot said. "St. Mary's made some nice plays, but our offense has gone against our defense all throughout camp and it was slim picking for our offense.

"The guys we have on that side of the ball, (linebacker) Brady Larson, Michael George up front, (defensive lineman) Dylan Huber, (linebacker) Landon Bedell, we have a lot of fast, physical guys who execute our scheme well."

Minot's offense was efficient as can be when it was putting the pedal to the metal.

Running 15 plays on their first three drives and starting with field position at their own 25, the St. Mary's 40, and the St. Mary's 29, the Magicians scored three touchdowns and were up 21-0 before 10 minutes had ticked off the game clock.

"The game turned out great, but I have to give all the love to my teammates," Beeter said. "The offensive line gave me a great pocket to throw from, I trusted our running backs with the ball in their hands, and our wide receivers made plays with the ball all night long."

The first of the touchdowns came via the legs of Tyson Ruzicka, who broke free down the far sideline for a 46-yard touchdown run on Minot's fifth play from scrimmage.

Ruzicka was perhaps Minot's best player on the evening outside of Beeter, as he ran eight times for 75 yards and a touchdown and caught one of Beeter's three touchdown passes on the evening for an 11-yard score where he beat Richter to the pylon on a screen pass.

"When we get those explosive plays like that, it brings momentum to our sideline," Beeter said. "That's something we tell each other, when we get those explosive plays, we have to ride the wave, ride the momentum and keep taking things one play at a time."

Beeter connected with Logan Conklin on a beautiful fade in the back right of the end zone for Minot's second touchdown of the night, then hooked up with Kaden Kraft on a toe-tapper just inside the front pylon for Minot's final offensive score of the night midway through the third quarter.

Beeter finished his first start at quarterback 13 of 20 for 124 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, with the Saints' Conrad Kalberer and Bennett McHugh picking off Beeter on back-to-back possessions late in the second quarter.

"Great performance from Beeter, even the passes that went to St. Mary's were good balls, one of them was a bad call on my part and another one was one we could have caught," Hendershot said. "He had two beautiful balls into the end zone for touchdowns. He's a smart guy between the ears, confident, and he's the leader of our offense right now."

"We handled what St. Mary's was throwing at us well," Beeter said. "When that adversity comes, you have to be short-minded, move on to the next play and win the next play. We got the momentum back in the second half and finished out the game."

Minot collected the trifecta of scoring in all three phases when the Saints, lined up to punt, had a low snap bounce off the hands of backup punter Beckett Price and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

If there was a blemish on Minot's record tonight, it was with penalties.

Neither team acquitted themselves well with the number of flags that flew, as St. Mary's was called for 6 penalties for 60 yards and Minot was penalized 10 times for 84 yards.

"We have some things to clean up," Hendershot said. "We have some execution stuff to clean up, we had a lot of effort penalties which are okay, but there were some alignment and personnel things on our end to get cleaned up."

Kraft led Minot with nine catches for 77 yards and his touchdown.

St. Mary's four completions were split between Aeyden Price (one catch, 27 yards), Brady Ruggles (two catches, 19 yards) and Connor Schatz (one catch, eight yards).

Minot had 13 different players take at least one carry, running 35 times for 183 yards.

"Our backs did well, when we're at our best, our backs were in a rhythm," Hendershot said. "We got good reps from Jaidrean Small and Griffin Broderick is a tank for us. We're excited for our backfield, because a lot of guys are competing for reps."

UP NEXT

Minot: Hosts Legacy on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m.

St. Mary's: Plays Bismarck at the Community Bowl on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.