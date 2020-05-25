Maddon, Roberts not concerned with Covid

"I asked [the doctor] if I were to go back, does that put me in any different [risk] category, and he said absolutely not," Roberts said. "He didn't really give me any details, and I didn't really ask."

The CDC warns that COVID-19 can damage the respiratory system and make it harder for the heart to work, a possible concern for Jansen. Attempts to reach the Dodgers' all-time saves leader were unsuccessful, but Roberts said Jansen has received similar clearance from the team's medical staff.

"From everything I've heard, Kenley is not at any higher risk than anyone else," Roberts said. "He's a caged lion right now. He can't get going soon enough."

Added Jansen's agent, Adam Katz: "To my knowledge, Kenley is ready to go."

Carrasco, who is married with five kids, returned from his diagnosis to make 11 relief appearances last September. In a recent interview with ESPN, he acknowledged, "I don't know how this is going to work when we start playing baseball again."

But if owners and players can agree on salaries and health and safety protocols and salvage a season, Carrasco insists he will play.