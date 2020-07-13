Lynx start with flurry of tough games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lynx should have a very good idea where their 2020 season is going very early.

The Lynx open the season Sunday, July 26 at 11 a.m. against Connecticut, a nationally televised game on ESPN that will be part of the network’s season-opening weekend coverage. The league opener is a day earlier on July 25.

For the Lynx, it will be the start of a difficult first week of play in a shortened, 22-game season in which every game will have more importance attached to it.

That four-game stretch includes two games vs. the Sun, which played in the WNBA finals last season. The Lynx will play the Sun on the 26th, Seattle -- the 2018 champion which, with Breanna Stewart back, is one of the league favorites -- on July 28, Chicago on July 30 and the Sun on August 1.

The season is taking place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., without fans in attendance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22-game slate includes two games against each of the other 11 teams in the league. The games will come rapid-fire, though there will be no games for the Lynx on back-to-back nights.

The two games vs. Connecticut will give Minnesota native Rachel Banham a good look early at her former team.