Lynx make two cuts, finalize roster

The Lynx reached their league-designated roster limit of 12 players Tuesday by making decisions on two key potential contributors.

Guard Odyssey Sims, who gave birth to a son in early April, will be inactive. She'll be able to practice with the team and could be activated at any time, at which point another player would have to be waived

And forward Jessica Shepard, who is coming back from an ACL injury sustained early last season, will not play in the WNBA this year. She will officially be listed as suspended while still staying in the Twin Cities and, when allowed in a summer affected by the coronavirus pandemic, return to working on her rehab with the team's training staff.

That gives the Lynx a 12-player active roster that includes Sylvia Fowles and Kayla Alexander at center; Damiris Dantas and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan at power forward; Napheesa Collier, Karima Christmas-Kelly and Bridger Carlton at small forward and guards Shenise Johnson, Cecilia Zandalasini, Rachel Banham, Lexie Brown and rookie Crystal Dangerfield.

The moves were mandated by the WNBA despite the fact both training camp and the season have been delayed. This way players can start getting paid June 1.