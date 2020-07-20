Lynx hold scrimmage against Vegas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the first time since training camp started a week ago, the Minnesota Lynx got to practice against someone other than themselves.

After a brief warmup, the Lynx went to another gym on the campus of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and held a scrimmage with Las Vegas Monday morning.

As expected, there was some good and some bad. And it was necessary. The coronavirus-induced bubble has forced the training camp portion of the WNBA season to be shortened. There are fewer practices and no preseason games.

And, given the pandemic delayed the start of the season for so many weeks, Reeve said coaches around the league were concerned what kind of condition the players would be after the layoff and a short camp.

Add to that the fact that none of the teams have men’s teams to practice against, something each team normally does during camp and throughout the season in practices. Coaches -- some of whom have shortened rosters because of injuries or the virus -- have been loathe to overwork the players or subject them to too much pounding. At the same time, the players need to get into shape for this weekend’s openers.