Lynx assistant coaches now the practice team

With only 12 players, it's difficult to get done what's needed during practice without wearing players down. And that's why Reeve has her staff and Duwelius dusting off their games.

(For the record, Reeve will not be playing any point guard.)

Reeve said she believes this will be an advantage the Lynx have. All four are still relatively young. Smith, 46, ended her WNBA career in 2013. Brunson and Pierson are both 38. Pierson's last year was in 2017, when she helped the Lynx to their fourth WNBA title. Brunson played last in 2018. Duwelius, 31, ended her career as a guard at Division II Wayne State (Neb.) in 2012 as the program's all-time leader in three-pointers made and was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior.

Not all WNBA teams have a staff with such relative youth and experience.

It's a hands-on -- and, perhaps in the case of Pierson and Brunson, elbows -- approach that could work. "It's really great," Smith said. "They can see film, they can hear it. But now they can actually see and feel how it's done. It's perfect for us to be able to demonstrate what we're looking for. A great teaching tool. And we don't like to lose. We like to do things correctly. Some of them might have played with us and against us (in the WNBA). But the babies have no clue who Plenette is, who Rebecca is."