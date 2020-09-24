Lynn Russell has spent seven decades farming and ranching and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I was actually born into it (farming and ranching). My dad had come home from World War II and he was a policeman in Minot and my mother was an RN in Minot, and they had a chance to buy a farm in Buford and they moved. Later, my husband and I had an opportunity to buy my cousin’s farm who was going to retire, so we bought his home (in Buford),” said Russell.

Russell, whose husband, Gary, died 9½ years ago, raised four children, worked at Central Pharmacy and Holly Sugar in Sidney, Mont., and still made time to help run the farm. Her husband worked for Wisco, an oil field equipment supplier based in Williston.

“You had to work off the farm because you didn’t make enough off of it at that time,” Russell said.

The Russells initially raised Herefords but switched to Black Angus. They farmed over 500 acres and the rest was pasture. Today, Lynn still has 60 head of cattle.

“I just love my cattle. I mean, that’s my favorite thing. We only have 60 now. I have pulled calves, backward calves, when they were sideways and lifted their heads up. I had a very good teacher, my husband was an excellent teacher,” she said.