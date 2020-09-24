Lynn Russell has spent seven decades farming and ranching and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I was actually born into it (farming and ranching). My dad had come home from World War II and he was a policeman in Minot and my mother was an RN in Minot, and they had a chance to buy a farm in Buford and they moved. Later, my husband and I had an opportunity to buy my cousin’s farm who was going to retire, so we bought his home (in Buford),” said Russell.
Russell, whose husband, Gary, died 9½ years ago, raised four children, worked at Central Pharmacy and Holly Sugar in Sidney, Mont., and still made time to help run the farm. Her husband worked for Wisco, an oil field equipment supplier based in Williston.
“You had to work off the farm because you didn’t make enough off of it at that time,” Russell said.
The Russells initially raised Herefords but switched to Black Angus. They farmed over 500 acres and the rest was pasture. Today, Lynn still has 60 head of cattle.
“I just love my cattle. I mean, that’s my favorite thing. We only have 60 now. I have pulled calves, backward calves, when they were sideways and lifted their heads up. I had a very good teacher, my husband was an excellent teacher,” she said.
Besides calving season, Russell was active in the day-to-day operation of the Lazy Rockin’ R Ranch, plus she was involved on the Buford Township Board and belonged to Valley Homemakers.
“I took to feeding with my oldest son (while Gary worked), I baled the hay, combined wheat when it was swathed on the ground and I have hauled the bales home about 5 miles. I would haul it home because Gary was usually gone,” Russell said.
The days may have been long, but Russell loved it all.
“The days were very long and my husband would always say when we didn’t come in until dark that he wondered if the maid would have a meal ready for us and I would say ‘I’m pretty sure not seeing how the maid and cook was with him’,” she exclaimed. “But the joys were you got to work with your best friend every day. We loved farming, we loved what we did, we loved our cows,” Russell said.
Today, Russell is still active on the farm and takes care of her yard and garden, babysits her 14 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids with a 12th on the way, and travels across the country with her best friend. Keeping her company on the farm are her dog Velvet and 17-year-old pet cow Baby.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!