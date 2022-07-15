Tags
The historic Bismarck Depot is under new ownership that plans to renovate the dormant building and reopen it to the public.
A woman on probation for child neglect and drug offenses was arrested at her apartment after police said they found more than $24,000 cash and 1,500 pills that were hidden in a fake Bible.
Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A parking lot fee is now being enforced at the Bismarck Depot on weekends to remediate issues of long-term parking and garbage dumping in the …
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Hazen woman killed Tuesday when the pickup she was riding in was rear-ended by anot…
A South Dakota man who pleaded guilty to murder and other charges in the March death of a Mandan man was sentenced to life in prison.
Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol in Bismarck during a rainstorm Saturday morning to rally for abortion rights in the wake of a U…
A Hazen woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 94 near the Oriska rest area.
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June, and it might be a sign of the times.
Four men face conspiracy charges in McKenzie County alleging they stole more than $2.4 million worth of crude oil over a period of more than a year.
