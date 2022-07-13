Loons, Sporting Kansas City tie

Minnesota United was lucky to lead 1-0 in the first half against struggling and depleted Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. Fortune dried up in the second half and Minnesota was left wanting in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field.

Minnesota (8-8-3) had won three straight games, averaging three goals per game across the hot streak. That dried up. Their only goal was a K.C. own goal.

Meanwhile, Sporting (5-11-5) was struggling on the road, going 2-7-2 this season, but they were coming off a 2-1 win at CF Montreal on Saturday.

The Loons were three points away from 31 through 20 games, which would have been a club record, per ESPN. Instead, they took one point.

Minnesota had a late corner in the 93rd minute of stoppage time, but no one could get on the end of the loose ball in front of the net before the final whistle.

K.C. had the better scoring chances in the first half, making Minnesota fortunate to be up 1-0. In the 43rd minute, Emanuel Reynoso chipped a ball down the left side, Kemar Lawrence hustled and got to the ball just before it went over the end line. Lawrence’s cross was kicked by Andreu Fontas off the back of goalkeeper John Pulskamp and into the net.

Loons manager Adrian Heath told ESPN the opening 45 minutes was “as poor a half as we’ve had,” but with the K.C. bailout, Minnesota “managed to get out of jail.”

Sporting was without goalkeeper Tim Melia (shoulder), central mid Roger Espinoza (suspension) and Graham Zusi (quad), while leading scorer Johnny Russell and forward Khiry Shelton started on the bench. They started no Designated Players and a club-record five homegrown players.

Russell joined the action in the 57th minute and tied the game in the 63rd. He sat down Bakaye Dibassy and fired a shot over Dayne St. Clair.

St. Clair, who was named to the MLS All-Star Game on Tuesday, made four saves.

The Loons made no changes to their starting XI from the 3-1 win at Vancouver on Friday. While Joseph Rosales was back from illness, attacking midfielder Robin Lod stayed in central midfield. D.J. Taylor kept his spot at right back with new signing Alan Benitez not yet eligible to play.

BRIEFLY

The Loons have been linked to 23-year-old Colombian attacker Mender Garcia, with reporter Ricardo Henao Calderon reporting the Loons would sign him to a two-year contract. Swedish club Hammarby has also been mentioned as a possible suitor. Garcia has played across the front line for Once Caldas in Columbia’s Primera A, scoring five goals in 2022. … New right back Alan Benitez fills one of the club’s two vacant international spots. … MNUFC received compensation when Francisco Calvo moved from Chicago to San Jose but will not receive a sum with Calvo’s move to Konyaspor in the Turkish league. … Fanendo Add, a United player last season, has been in Minnesota and helping coach MNUFC2. … Former MNUFC forward Adrien Hunou scored for Ligue 1 side Angers in a friendly Wednesday against Cholet, which is in the Championnat National, the third-tier league.