Loons ride wave from Seattle win, prepare for rematch with Portland, Chara

Minnesota United was back at training Tuesday for the first time since its 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday, and the feeling was much different than the last match week.

It was the Loons' first win against Seattle in its MLS history, and it snapped an MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak for the Sounders. The win was much-needed after a disappointing draw against San Jose and a loss to Colorado.

After losing 2-0 to the Rapids on July 7 to end United's seven-game unbeaten streak, Loons coach Adrian Heath had harsh words for his team. His message was simple: their performance wasn't good enough. He organized practices on days that the team originally had off, and the extra work seemed to pay off Sunday.

"It did exactly what it was designed to do in terms of waking us back up," midfielder Wil Trapp said of Heath's message. "You go on a run of unbeaten games, and sometimes you get lulled to sleep… We might think we've come out of it, but we haven't. We have to continue to push forward, and that's what you saw on Sunday."

MLS standings table