Loons might be down two starters

"We're never more or less than anybody, so I don't consider us to be favorites before playing," Almeyda said in Spanish through an interpreter in a separate video call. "We carry ourselves with a lot of calm. We always respect each opponent. We like to be respected. And there's a precedent where they scored five goals on us, so maybe then they should be the favorites and not us."

Almeyda used his own refined system to win titles with two teams in Argentina and with Guadalajara in Mexico's Liga MX. It defends man against man all over the field rather than territorially. When it's working well, the opponent needs to make good, quick decisions and passing to defeat it.

"We know what San Jose is about, we know how they play," Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller said on a video call. "They haven't changed since March, when we played them last time. I think they've only gotten better, to be honest. It's going to be a tough task. It's a one-off game so anything can happen, and we're prepared for that. We're approaching it in a completely different fashion than how we played them back in March."

The Loons won in March on the counterattack and in the air. Two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara scored two of his team's five goals, the first and the last of them on headers off Jan Gregus' corner-kick service. The first was in the 12th minute. By halftime, they led 4-1.