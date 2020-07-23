Loons in trouble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnesota United faces the streaking Columbus Crew SC on Tuesday in its first game of the MLS is Back tournament knockout rounds.

Or maybe not.

“Well, we probably won’t turn up because everybody’s crowned them champions already,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “So maybe they’ll give it to them.”

Joking aside, Columbus has rolled through the Orlando tournament. While United finished second in its group with five points, Columbus won its three games by a combined margin of 7-0.

Including its two games in March before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season, the Crew now has four victories, nine goals and just a 1-1 draw to mar its record.

United also has yet to lose a game this season, winning three and tying the past two, but has conceded six goals. For this past Wednesday’s final group stage match against the Colorado Rapids, the Loons could have avoided meeting Columbus by either winning or losing by a couple more goals.

But that wasn’t really the Loons’ aim.