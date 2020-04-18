Lockdown in 2016 may have hurt Wentz

PHILADELPHIA -- The next wave of NFL talent will be woefully under-scrutinized. The nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced the NFL to cancel the annual post-combine courtship between teams and prospective draft picks: pro days, private workouts, visits to NFL cities, classroom work. It is a dance that can turn a pauper into a prince.

That's what happened for Carson Wentz.

"It made all the difference in the world," his agent, Ryan Tollner, said.

What came next for Wentz was just as crucial: hands-on coaching from April through August that transformed Wentz from a raw, small-school project to a viable NFL starter. This year's rookies probably won't experience in-person coaching until training camp.

In a locked-down world, the Eagles might have missed out on Wentz, and they surely wouldn't have prepared him to start in his first season, so his development wouldn't have begun until 2017. Which means the Eagles might never have made their run to the Super Bowl LII title.

In the spring of 2016, Wentz's stock was rising faster than Netflix's. He'd missed the second half of his senior season at North Dakota State, an FCS (I-AA) school, but he returned from his wrist injury in time to win a second straight national championship game.