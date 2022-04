Blaze Pizza has opened in Bismarck, and I Heart Mac & Cheese is preparing to open in the capital city next week.

Blaze Pizza opened Tuesday. It's part of a redevelopment effort in the former Herberger's area of Kirkwood Mall. The national chain also has a restaurant in Fargo.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is set to open Wednesday at 4521 Ottawa St. in north Bismarck. It's the national chain's first restaurant in North Dakota.

