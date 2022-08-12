A landowners group will seek more than $275,000 in lawyers’ fees after North Dakota’s Supreme Court found a state law pushed by the energy industry amounted to the unconstitutional taking of private property rights. In a ruling last week, the state’s high court found key portions of the so-called pore space law passed in 2019 were unconstitutional. Pore spaces are cavities in rock and are used when the petroleum industry injects saltwater from oil and gas production underground. The Northwest Landowners Association sued the state arguing the law was a giveaway to the energy industry.