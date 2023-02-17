FARGO — North Dakota has its sixth five-time individual wrestling champion.

With his win in the Class B individual wrestling state finals Friday afternoon, Lisbon’s Boeden Greenley joins the company of six-time champion Jordan Shearer (West Fargo, 2010-2015) and five-time champions Dave Hilliard (Lakota, 1980, 1982-1985) — who congratulated Greenley and took a picture with him following the match — Levi Haugen (Minot Ryan, 2001-2005), Scott Glasser (Bismarck, 2002-2006) and Erik Loepp (Oakes, 2011-2015).

Greenley defeated South Border’s Jace Nitschke via fall at 5:27. Prior to the finish, Greenley — who will join the NDSU program following graduation —had the match well in hand, leading 20-6 at the time of the fall.

The goal of joining the five-time club was a seed planted in Greenley’s mind following his seventh-grade year.

“My seventh-grade year I really didn’t know what I was and I decided I might be able to be pretty good at this wrestling thing,” Greenley said. “I put everything into it and it’s working out pretty good.”

Following his semifinal win Thursday, Greenley said that there’s no place he has more fun than when on the mat. Friday, he “absolutely” had fun being successful in the sport he loves the most.

“I’ve told it to myself a million times over and I’ll probably have to say it to myself a million more times in college but I love this sport. I love everything about it,” he said. “I love the friendships, all the coaches and all the relationships it makes. There is no other sport in the world like wrestling.”

Lisbon coach Richard Lacina called Greenley’s win a huge accomplishment.

“I told him after that Lisbon’s had a pretty storied history of wrestling and he’s our first five-time champion,” Lacina said. “It shows that anything can happen in wrestling. It takes a heck of a lot to win it five times.”

Lisbon had five more wrestlers standing on the podium Friday, with three second-place finishes and a pair of third-place finishes.

At 182, Levi Sveum came up just short in his first finals appearance. Despite the loss, Sveum is holding his head high heading into the dual tournament Saturday.

“I’m happy I made the finals but I’m a little bit sad I didn't go all the way,” Sveum said. “I’ll try to wake up with some energy tomorrow and kick it out in the duals. Hopefully, we can take home the title.”

Though he was being called to the podium with his fellow 170-placers, Greenley stayed matside to support Sveum in his match in a display of just how much the Lisbon team supports one another.

“It’s more than a relationship. It’s more like we’re brothers here,” Sveum said. “We just have close relationships with each other. When one of us loses, we all feel bad with them. We’re always there to pick them up whether they win or lose. It feels great to have a good team. We’re family.”

When it came to supporting his teammate, Greenley said that it was just a given.

"I love that guy and he has worked so darn hard," Greenley said. "It breaks my heart to see him lose. He works so hard and I love him."

Lacina also commented on the Broncos’ special bond.

“They cheer for each other more than they do for themselves. They celebrate each other’s success more than they do their own,” he said. “It’s a really unique group of guys. They call themselves family and they act like it. I think it shows up on the mat.”

Noah Anderson finished second after his loss in the finals to Trace Hoggarth of Carrington in the 120-pound weight class.

At 152, Blaze Reinke also came home with a second-place finish for the Broncos after a finals loss to South Border’s Marshall Lindgren. Both Reinke and Anderson entered the finals as No. 2 seeds facing No. 1.

Grant Lyons defeated Central Cass’ Dylan Sell at 285 and Mike Nelson beat Hettinger-Scranton’s Jaron Frank at 145 to take third in their respective weight classes.

For the individual team championship, the Lisbon streak comes to a close as New Salem-Almont won with a score of 193. Lisbon had 164 and South Border 152 to round out the top three.

“It hurts to see the run end but New Salem is a great team. They’re well coached with classy kids and a classy team,” Lacina said. “I’m proud of the guys for fighting as hard as they did. We were pretty banged up and they didn't roll over for anything. They kept fighting all weekend. We just came up a little bit short this time.”