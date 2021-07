University of North Dakota graduates

Bismarck -- Maddison Ahneman, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Alexander Anderson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Appleby, Master of Science; Emily Archer, Bachelor of Science in atmospheric sciences; Hunter Brown, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Ian Brown, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude; Lauren Buchholtz, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Lauren Buchholtz, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Samantha Clark, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Cameron Clark, Bachelor of Business Administration; Rachel Dillman, Bachelor of Science in computer science, magna cum laude; Tanner Duppong, Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science; Brita Feland, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Elizabeth Fordahl, Juris Doctor, cum laude; Mitchell Geiger, Bachelor of General Studies; Naomi Gross, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Brenna Hanson, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Courtney Hanson, Bachelor of Science in kinesiology, summa cum laude; Shelby Herman, Bachelor of Science in dietetics; Macey Hertz, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Macey Hertz, Bachelor of Science in rehab and human service, cum laude; Austin Hill, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Alexis Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in education, magna cum laude; Riley Holwegner, Bachelor of Business Administration; Luke Huff Towle Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science; Rachel Johanson, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Stephanie Johnson, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude; Caitlin Jons, Bachelor of Science; Samuel Kjonaas, Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science, cum laude; Kristie Knott, Master of Education; Jonathan Krause, Bachelor of Science in Education; Pamela Krueger, Doctor of Philosophy; Damon LaFond, Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science; Cameron Landenberger, Juris Doctor; Landon Landsiedel, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Parker Larson Bachelor of Business Administration; Jacob Lennick, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Jasmyn Loven, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, magna cum laude; Molly Mahoney, Bachelor of Arts; Molly Mahoney, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice studies; Thomas Marcis, Master of Social Work; Alexis Marthaller, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Matthew McCleary, Master of Arts; Ian McDonald, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Zachary Meduna, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering, summa cum laude; Kennedy Mueller, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Ryan Muse, Bachelor of Arts; Claude O'Berry Jr., Master of Social Work; Grant Peterson, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, summa cum laude; Hannah Podoll, Bachelor of Science in dietetics, summa cum laude; Annika Price, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Joshua Schaner, Bachelor of Business Administration; Matthew Schaner, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Taylor Schaubert, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in political science, cum laude; Kennedy Schroeder, Master of Science; Abigail Skibicki, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Cambri Sullivan, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Erin Syverson, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Taylor Toso Bachelor of Arts in political science and Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Derek Trom, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Kylie VanderVorste, Master of Accountancy; Mariah Vetter, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Alexis Walther, Bachelor of Science in rehab and human service, magna cum laude; Grace Warwick, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Morgan Wentz, Juris Doctor; Darren Wilke Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Katie Winbauer Juris Doctor, cum laude; Shelby Wittenberg, Master of Occupational Therapy.