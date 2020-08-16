University of North Dakota graduates

Bismarck -- Luke Askew, bachelor of arts, certificate, cum laude; Cole Bakke, bachelor of fine arts; Mikayla Balerud, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude; Logan Boese, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Courtney Brackin, master of public health; McKenzie Carlson, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude; Palestrina Carter, master of science; Chloe Coleman, doctor of physical therapy; Danielle Crothers, bachelor of science; Alexander Dalusong, bachelor of science, cum laude; Nancy Davis, master of science; Luke Dramko, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in computer science, summa cum laude; Nelya Dyak, master of science; Adrick Edinger, bachelor of science in computer science; Kaitlyn Ekre, bachelor of arts; Matthew Ely, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Nicholas Erickson, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Cole Ferguson, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Heather Flaa, master in physician assistant studies; Brittany Fode, master of social work; Erik Ford, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in computer science, summa cum laude; Adan Galindo, bachelor of business administration; Sydney Gayton, master of occupational therapy; Adam Geiger, bachelor of business administration, cum laude; Alyssa Gessele, bachelor of fine arts, bachelor of science in education, summa cum laude; Tanner Ghering, bachelor of science; Brenna Gilje, bachelor of science in nursing, magna cum laude; Elijah Gray, bachelor of music, summa cum laude; Jennifer Grinsteiner, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude; Brian Hardy, bachelor of arts; Alexander Harris, bachelor of science in graphic design technology, magna cum laude; Brooklyn Hedstrom, bachelor of arts; Nicholas Herman, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, magna cum laude; Gabriella Holmen, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Tanner Hostetter, bachelor of arts; Erica Hovey, juris doctor; Jacob Huber, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Paul Jensen, juris doctor, cum laude; Sara Johnston, master of education; Jaden Jonson, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Joshua Kaelberer, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Andrea Kelsch, bachelor of science, bachelor of science in medical laboratory science, magna cum laude; David Keys, certificate; Jayce LaPray, bachelor of science in criminal justice studies; Bethany Leadbetter, Master of Arts; Samuel Leidholm, bachelor of business administration; Renee Lewis, bachelor of arts, certificate; Steven Lockhart, bachelor of arts; Brett Malkmus, bachelor of science in nursing; Carla Maurstad, bachelor of science in athletic training, magna cum laude; Madison McPherson, bachelor of arts; Tiffany Metzger, bachelor of science in chemical engineering, summa cum laude; Vanessa Miller, doctor of medicine; Hunter Morris, bachelor of science in geology; Brandon Narum, master of arts; Jazmin Nelson, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science in education, cum laude; Hannah Olson, bachelor of business administration, cum laude; Jayla O'Neill, certificate, juris doctor; Jaksen Perrin, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Brynn Reinbold, bachelor of business administration, magna cum laude; Bailey Reiner, master of science; Kendra Roloff, doctor of nursing practice; Melissa Ryan, master of arts; Rachael Schiller, bachelor of music, magna cum laude; John Schwartz, doctor of medicine; Elijah Schwindt, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Isaiah Schwindt, doctor of physical therapy; Emily Shawkat, doctor of medicine; Prachi Shukla, master of public health; Alyana Marie Louisse Simpron, master of occupational therapy; Alexandra Streifel, doctor of medicine; Katie Stumpf, master of science; Kristen VanEckhout, master of science; Shae Volk, bachelor of science in nursing; Derek Wachter, bachelor of business administration; Jessica Walth, bachelor of arts, cum laude; Zachary Wanner, bachelor of business administration; Harper Wavra, bachelor of science in computer science; Terrell Wheeler, bachelor of business administration; Shelby Wittenberg, bachelor of general studies, summa cum laude; Lauren Wrede, bachelor of science, summa cum laude.