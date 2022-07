University of North Dakota graduates - July 30, 2022

More than 1,800 students were eligible to receive their degrees, including the following area students:

Bismarck -- Brady Aberle, marketing; Jessica Arndt, teaching and learning; Grace Bauman, marketing; Mack Buchholtz, chemical engineering, cum laude; Erna Crouse, social work; Dominic Davis, Juris Doctor of law, cum laude; Sierra Dietrich, communication and English, cum laude; Tierney Eagleson, composite social studies education, magna cum laude; Mckenzie Eckroth, nursing, magna cum laude; Katherine Ely, nursing, summa cum laude; Brooke Emmel, athletic training; Miranda Evanson, occupational therapy; Kaitlin Feist, physical therapy; Jamie Fillbrandt, psychology; Benjamin Germolus, occupational therapy; Sydney Hagen, rehabilitation and human services, cum laude; Victoria Helm, psychology, magna cum laude; Mariah Herring, general studies, cum laude; Alexis Hesse, unmanned aircraft systems operations, summa cum laude; Kara Hickel, public health; Jackson Hopfauf, chemistry, cum laude; Mollie Hostetter, biology/professional health, cum laude, honors program research scholar; Arthur Jerome, management; Abigail Jessen, general studies; Jordan Kadrmas, managerial finance and accounting, management, summa cum laude; Carter Kindel psychology, summa cum laude; Erik King, Juris Doctor of Law; Sarah Klym, dietetics, cum laude; Olivia Kost, English, magna cum laude; Olivia Kost, secondary education, magna cum laude; Kelsey Krueger, physician assistant studies; Joshua Kuhn, Health Studies; Ronak Kumar, chemistry, magna cum laude; William Laber, unmanned aircraft systems operations; Stephen Leard, physician assistant studies; Nicholas Lembke, nursing; Eliza Lofberg, nursing, summa cum laude, honors program leader in action scholar; Rachel Macdonald, special education; Bailey Mahlum, educational practice and leadership; Austin Martin, psychology; Brianna Metzger, civil engineering, summa cum laude; Katherine Olson, special education; Colton Ormiston, physical therapy; Faith Petersen, social work, cum laude; Tyler Purdy, accountancy; Kaelan Reedy, political science and public affairs; Elizabeth Renner, nursing, summa cum laude; Alexandra Rice, theatre arts; Monica Richard, accountancy, magna cum laude; Alejandro Rodriguez, accountancy; Tiara Sackman, social work; Katelyn Schulz, philosophy and religious studies: Philosophy, summa cum laude; Rainey Selvig, Juris Doctor of law, cum laude; Tess Sether, chemistry, summa cum laude, honors program research scholar; Jasmine Skorheim, psychology, summa cum laude; Jasmine Skorheim, criminal justice studies, summa cum laude; Sydney Smith, sociology; Sydney Smith, criminal justice studies; Nathan Speidel, educational foundations and research; Tiana Staudinger, biology/professional health, psychology, cum laude; Tyler Stecher, occupational therapy; Caleb Stewart, banking and financial economics; Noah Streccius, commercial aviation; Benjamin Striebel, management; Jack Sullivan, petroleum engineering, magna cum laude; Brayden Traxel, civil engineering; Hayley VanderVorste, nursing; Jackson Ward, Kinesiology, magna cum laude; Alex Wegner, Juris Doctor of law; Nicholas Winbauer, Juris Doctor of law; Mara Yborra, public health.