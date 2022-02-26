University of North Dakota graduates - Feb. 26, 2022

Bismarck -- Matthew Bakken, Bachelor of General Studies, summa cum laude; Grant Bushaw, Bachelor of Business Administration; McKenzie Dahle, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Daniel Daffinrud, Bachelor of General Studies; Briana Darger, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Rahmi Elkhatib, Bachelor of Accountancy and Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Laura Feist, Bachelor of Arts; Teresa Fricke, Bachelor of Science in education; Jacob Gathman, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Drew Helten, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Bradley Hoffmann, Doctor of Philosophy; Zane Huber, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Jaden Jonson, Master of Business Administration; Jonas Jonson, Bachelor of Science in aeronautics, magna cum laude; Heather Klein, Master of Social Work; Seth Kreft, Juris Doctor; Jeremiah Kuusisto, Bachelor of Business Administration; Leann Lloyd, Master of Social Work; Natalia Messmer, Bachelor of Arts; Andrew Odden, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, cum laude; Hannah Olson, Master of Business Administration; Taylor Pederson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Leilani Perrin, Bachelor of Science; Eric Pladsen, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Paige Schlenker, Bachelor of Science in education, summa cum laude; Casey Tanous, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Megan Ternes, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Tyler Tibke, Bachelor of Business Administration; Jessica Trinneer, Bachelor of Science in public health education; Katelyn Tschosik, Bachelor of Accountancy, magna cum laude; Kayla Vander Vorste, Bachelor of Accountancy; Adam Volk, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; Kaitlyn Wanner, Bachelor of Science in rehab and human service, magna cum laude; Susanna Warner, Bachelor of Arts; Abigayle Weinberger, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude;