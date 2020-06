University of Mary dean’s list - June 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area residents are among 890 students named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Mary.

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 or better GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in U-Mary’s worldwide program must earn a 3.5 or better GPA while at a full-time adult learner status.