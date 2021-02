University of Mary dean’s list - Feb. 13, 2021

Area residents are among 999 students named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Mary in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (University of Mary Online).

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better GPA while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better GPA while at a full-time adult learner status.