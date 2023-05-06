Bismarck -- Jeremy Abbatoye, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Hanna Ackerman, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology; Kade Amundson, Bachelor of Science, nursing, summa cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Charles Ansardi, Bachelor of Science, communication; Andrew Arnold, Master of Business Administration; Donna Aukland, Master of Business Administration; Morgan Bauer, Bachelor of Science, elementary education; Michelle Baumann, Bachelor of Science, healthcare administration, business management; Devin Beck, Bachelor of Science, business administration, accounting, cum laude; Mikayla Beck Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, magna cum laude; Madisen Beeler Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude; Kathleen Bekkerus Master of Science in nursing/Master of Business Administration; Alexius Belile, Master of Business Administration/Master of Arts, philosophy; Cordell Bender, Master of Science, kinesiology; Braden Benz, Bachelor of Science, construction management; Kari Bernhardt, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Brooke Binegar, Bachelor of Science, mathematics education, magna cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Samantha Birrenkott, Master of Science, counseling; Joshua Bitz, Bachelor of Science, business administration, cum laude; Haley Boeder, Bachelor of Science, marketing, cum laude; Laken Boese, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Kinley Bosch, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, early childhood education; Allison Braun, Bachelor of Science, psychology, YRC Graduate; Julia Brodie, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology, magna cum laude; Danika Burkett, Master of Science, counseling; Marilee Byington, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Angela Carroll, Master of Arts, applied Catholic theology; Zachary Cave, Bachelor of Science, respiratory therapy, summa cum laude; Carissa Craven, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude; Corey Cronrath, Master of Business Administration; Tonya Dvorak, Bachelor of Science, business administration, cum laude; Seth Ebach, Master of Business Administration; Nicholas Emmel, Doctor of Education, educational leadership and administration; Madisyn Emter, Bachelor of Science, biology, cum laude; Andrew Feist, Master of Business Administration/Master of Arts, philosophy; Megan Fields, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Landon Fischer, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Maria Fleck, Bachelor of Arts, English, summa cum laude, Gregorian Honors Scholar; Emma Fleischacker, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Alexander Flicek, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Juan Flores, Bachelor of Science, financial services and banking, summa cum laude; Jill Frohlich, Bachelor of Science, information technology management; Madison Gall, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Cora Garcia, Master of Science, clinical exercise, physiology; Jacklyn Geiger, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Olivia German, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader, YRC Graduate; Ignacio Gomez, Bachelor of Science, financial services and banking; Robin Gowen, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Matthew Hammerschmidt, Master of Science, counseling, YRC Graduate; Samuel Harris, Master of Arts, Catholic studies; Samantha Heen, Bachelor of Science, nursing, magna cum laude; Kaytlyn Heick, Doctor of Physical Therapy; William Hertz, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Adam Hinz, Bachelor of Science, communication; Jason Hoekstra, Bachelor of Science, physical education, social studies education, magna cum laude; Danielle Hoff, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Melissa Holen, Master of Science, counseling; Tatelyn Houle, Bachelor of Science, communication, cum laude, YRC Graduate; Rachel Huck, Bachelor of Science, exercise science, cum laude, YRC Graduate; Allisyn Hulst, Bachelor of University Studies, cum laude; Nathan Humann, Master of Education, physical education and athletic administration; Jana Hutzenbiler, Bachelor of Science, social work, criminal justice, Certified Shafer Leader; Steven Hutzenbiler, Master of Arts, Catholic studies; Ashley Jones, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, early childhood education, magna cum laude; Betsy Kanz, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Alex Kaseman, Bachelor of Science, physical education, cum laude; Matthew Kaylor, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice, cum laude; Mitchell Keeran, Master of Organizational Leadership; Jordyn Kisse, Bachelor of Science, exercise science; Dezaray Kitzman, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude; Rollie Knight, Master of Business Administration; Ella Konieczka, Bachelor of Arts, elementary education, summa cum laude; Megan Krantz, Bachelor of Science, social work, dramatic arts; Colton Krenz, Bachelor of Science, nursing, Certified Shafer Leader; Madison Kurle, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Kay LaCoe, Master of Organizational Leadership; Paige Lang, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering, magna cum laude; Josiah Larson, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology, magna cum laude; Keeliana Lawson, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Joshua Lawyer, Master of Science, mental health studies; Drew Lenertz, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Karlee Litchfield, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Patrick Litton, Bachelor of music, music performance; Brittney Luithle, Bachelor of Science, social work; Matthew Manders, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude; Ngala Manning-Morris, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Charles Maposa, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Olivia Martin, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude; Treyton Mattern, Bachelor of Science, physical education, magna cum laude; Lucas Mayer, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; William McCoy, Bachelor of Science, business management; Eric McKenzie, Bachelor of Science, marketing; Cynthia McLeod, Master of Education, teacher leadership; Karen Miller, Bachelor of University Studies, magna cum laude; Evanna Mirzai, Bachelor of University Studies; Kelsey Mischel, Bachelor of Science, biomechanics, summa cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader, YRC Graduate; Jonas Mitzel, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering; Bleron Mjekiqi, Bachelor of Science, financial services and banking; Taylor Morrison, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering; Brad Moylan, Bachelor of Science, accounting, magna cum laude; Brooke Mueller, Bachelor of Science, marketing, magna cum laude; Christina Myers, Bachelor of Arts, psychology, cum laude; Adam Nagel, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Gina Nelson, Bachelor of Science, music; Melanie Nicklos, Master of Organizational Leadership; Benjamin Niemuth, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude; Allison Nissen, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Marisa Olesen, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Courtni Opp, Master of Business Administration; Amanda Parent, Bachelor of Science, business management; Kristian Paulsen, Bachelor of Science, biomechanics; Nicole Pelzer, Master of Business Administration; Angela Perrin, Bachelor of Science, business administration cum laude; Isaac Popp, Master of Arts, Catholic studies; Katherine Pustejovsky, Master of Organizational Leadership; Andrea Radke, Master of Science in nursing/Master of Business Administration; Steven Rahrich, Bachelor of Science, information technology management; Meghan Rath, Bachelor of Science, psychology, summa cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader, YRC Graduate; Matthew Reed, Master of Business Administration; Charles Reichert, Bachelor of Arts, philosophy; Erin Remboldt, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Morgan Remboldt, Doctorate of Occupational Therapy; Kayla Rhone, Master of Business Administration; Hannah Richter, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Carissa Riehl, Master of Project Management; Morgan Salwei, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude, YRC Graduate; John Sammons, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering, Gregorian Honors Scholar; Kylee Sandy, Master of Business Administration; Kylie Sauter, Master of Science, nursing; Sarah Schaaf, Bachelor of Science, business management; Gabriel Schell, Master of Business Administration; Haley Schmidt, Master of Science, nursing; Taylor Schmitt, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Brooke Schulte, Master of Business Administration; Jesse Schumaker, Bachelor of Science, business management, magna cum laude; Matthew Scott, Bachelor of Science, communication; Marriann Senftner, Bachelor of Science, exercise science, cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Joshua Sipes, Bachelor of Science, nursing, summa cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader; Grant Skibicki, Bachelor of Science, physical education, magna cum laude; Talon Staudinger, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Sydney Stevens, Bachelor of Science, child development studies, summa cum laude; Shaina Stiegelmeier, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Caitlin Stockert, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude; Lakyn Stork, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology; Diamonte Stugelmeyer, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Kelli Stumpf, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Rudny Subigca, Master of Education, special education strategist; Briona Thielen, Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Kendall Tibor, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems, cum laude; Allyson Treiber, Bachelor of Science, nursing, cum laude, YRC Graduate; Edward Vander, Master of Organizational Leadership; Parker Wahl, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering; Jeffrey Waletzko, Bachelor of Science, accounting, marketing, magna cum laude; Randi Waln, Master of Education, special education strategist; Aliah Walth, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Sarah Wegner, Bachelor of Science, social work, magna cum laude; Allison Wiedrich, Bachelor of Science, psychology, criminal justice, magna cum laude, Certified Shafer Leader, YRC Graduate; Victoria Windsor, Master of Science, counseling; Paul Witzke, Bachelor of Science, Biology, magna cum laude; Ryan Wolf, Doctor of Nurse Practice; Mandie Wood, Master of Business Administration; Haley Zacher, Bachelor of Science, biology, education, cum laude; Lydia Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude, YRC Graduate; Gracie Zottnick, Bachelor of Science, nursing.