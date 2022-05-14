University of Mary 2022 graduates

The University of Mary has awarded degrees to 1,074 graduates at its 2022 commencement held April 30 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Sixty-five students have earned the Certified Schafer Leader designation from the Harold Schafer Emerging Leaders Academy and 38 students have been recognized as Year-Round Campus graduates for fulfilling their degree in less than three years. This also is the first year for the graduating class of the Master of Arts in music.
Degrees were awarded to the following area students:
Bismarck -- Skylar Ackerman, Bachelor of Science, biology, summa cum laude; Lacinda Allen, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Noah Anderson, Master of Business Administration; Chase Angermeier, Bachelor of Science, communication; Sarah Ashley, Doctor of Physical Therapy; John Barry, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Michael Becker, Bachelor of Arts, history, cum laude; Amanda Bettger, Master of Education, teacher leadership; Izaiah Bitz, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering, summa cum laude; Leksie Boese, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, cum laude; Isaac Bolton, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Katharine Bousquet, Master of Education, special education strategist; Allison Brink, Master of Arts, music; Robyn Buchholz, Master of Education, reading; Molly Buzakovic, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Clancy Carufel, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Michaela Casey, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude; Carolyn Christensen, Master of Education, physical education and athletic administration; Sonia Ciavarella, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Mariah Dahl, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Jason Davis, Master of Education, secondary administration; Jamison Dietrich, Master of Science, kinesiology; Rami Douri, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering; My Lynn Duong, Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy; Mallorie Emory, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Grace Erickson, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Addison Erling, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems; Basilley Fauske, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Megan Ferderer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Danielle Feser, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Caitlin Fleck, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Thomas Fleischacker, Bachelor of Science, dramatic arts; Cole Gendreau, Bachelor of Science, communication; Taylor Gerving, Bachelor of Science, exercise science, magna cum laude, year round campus graduate; Amber Gibson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jane Gowen, Bachelor of Science, music education, summa cum laude, Gregorian honors scholar; Laiken Grensteiner, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude; Abby Griffin, Master of Education, teacher leadership; Tarren Hagerott, Master of Project Management; Christian Hanson, Bachelor of Science, exercise science; Katelyn Harrington, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Basiley Hauf, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Drew Hausauer, Master of Business Administration; Eric Hawks, Bachelor of Science, biology; Daniel Heiden Master of Science in nursing, nursing leadership and management; Kamryn Hellman, Bachelor of Arts, English, communication, summa cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Megan Hixson, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Krista Hoeg, Master of Education, school administration; Taylor Hoekstra, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Hannah Holtz, Bachelor of Science, exercise science; Kayla Holzer, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Alexandra Horner, Master of Business Administration; Dallas Horner, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Angela Hruby, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kalbe Isaacson, Bachelor of Science, marketing; Sarah Jangula, Bachelor of Science, business management, cum laude; Danielle Jensen, Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy, cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Cory Johnson, Master of Science in nursing, nursing leadership and management; Kelly Johnson, Bachelor of Science, human support services; Mary Johnson, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Melissa Kainz, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner, nursing organizational leadership; Michaela Kauk, Bachelor of Science, marketing, cum laude; Shelby Kauk, Bachelor of Arts, accounting, Harold Schafer leader certified; Liam Kelly, Bachelor of Science, business administration, accounting, cum laude; Taylyn Kihle, Bachelor of Science, business administration, cum laude; Yajuamungu Kiromba, Bachelor of Science, business management; Christina Klein, Master of Education, special education strategist; Brent Kleinjan, Master of Business Administration; Laura Klingenstein, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Samantha Kobos, Bachelor of Science, sport and leisure management; Marcus Kopp, Master of Science and Master of Business Administration, Kinesiology; Elise Kraft, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Jonah Brebs, Bachelor of Science, information technology management; Alex Kringen, Master of Business Administration; Rylee Kubischta, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude; Stephanie Kuehn, Doctor of Education, educational leadership and administration; Katherine Kurtz, Bachelor of Science, marketing, cum laude; Chloe Lambrecht, Bachelor of Science, biology; Jessica Larson, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Luke Little, Master of Business Administration, Harold Schafer leader certified; Seth Losos, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Heather Lundeen, Doctor of Education, educational leadership and administration; Lexis Martell, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, cum laude; Andre Maund, Master of Business Administration; Kelly Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Clinton May, Master of Business Administration; Desiree McCleary, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Julie Meissner, Master of Science, graduate business; Shaylin Messmer Bachelor of Science, exercise science, summa cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Luke Miiller, Bachelor of Arts, business administration, philosophy, cum laude; Cloey Miller Master of Science, speech-language pathology; Rachel Mischel, Bachelor of Science, biology, magna cum laude, year round campus graduate; Breanna Moritz, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders; Lisa Neff, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education elementary education; Rachel Neff, Bachelor of Science, communication, cum laude; Emily Nelson, Master of Science, counseling; Jillian Nelson, Master of Education, special education strategist; Kyle Niemeyer, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Jessica Nihill, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Nicole Nordstrom, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Sarah Olsen, Master of Science, counseling; Chandler Olson, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering, cum laude; Kyler Olson, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Odunayo Omojowo, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Courtni Opp, Bachelor of Science, accounting; Daysia Oukrop, Bachelor of Science, biology, cum laude; Taylor Patch, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Rose Peliska, Bachelor of Science, communication, summa cum laude; Angela Perrin, Bachelor of Science, business administration, cum laude; Scott Petrie, Master of Business Administration; Brooke Pfaff, Bachelor of Science, elementary education, cum laude; Aubriana Price Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Hannah Reuther, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Samantha Richter, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Carissa Riehl, Master of Science, graduate business; Amanda Rust, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Mark Sammons, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Noel Scalzo, Bachelor of Science, social work; Casey Schaff, Master of Science, counseling; Gregory Schaff, Master of Business Administration; Hanna Schaible, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, magna cum laude; Emily Schmid, Master of Education, teacher leadership; Brittney Schmit, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; Megan Schneider, Doctor of Education, educational leadership and administration; Derek Schon, Bachelor of Science, biomechanics; Kayla Schreiner, Bachelor of Science, business administration, marketing, magna cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Ally Schwab, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sarah Selzler, Bachelor of Science, social work, magna cum laude; Margarita Shporunenko, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kathleen Skibicki, Master of Education, secondary administration; Dylan Smith, Bachelor of Science, information technology management, computer information systems, magna cum laude, year round campus graduate; Savannah Smith, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Kevyn Smitherman, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Ben Splonskowski, Bachelor of Science, business administration; Kylie Stark, Master of Science, counseling; Madison Steckler, Bachelor of Science, exercise science, magna cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified, year round campus graduate; Michael Storick, Bachelor of Science, electrical engineering, magna cum laude; Scott Strahm, Master of Business Administration; Cole Svihovec, Bachelor of Science, biology, cum laude; Michael Swanson, Master of Education, secondary administration; Douglas Taylor, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Danielle Tivis, Master of Education, school administration; Hayley Trom, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Natalie Tufte, Bachelor of Science, psychology, cum laude; Corinna Vigness, Bachelor of Science, biology; Gabrielle Volk Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, magna cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified; Marcus Wagner, Master of Education, physical education and athletic administration; Jennifer Walz, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Trista Wentz, Bachelor of Science, social work; Abby Westbee, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Ramona Westergren, Master of Science, counseling; Hailey Whitman, Master of Science, counseling; Xzavier Wilkins, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice; Hunter Wilmes Bachelor of Science, mathematics; Benjamin Wilson, Bachelor of Science, construction management, cum laude; Taylor Wilson, Bachelor of Science, financial services and banking, business administration; Cole Wilz, Bachelor of Science, computer information systems; Sara Winters, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Andrew Wood, Master of Business Administration; Sandra Zimmer, Master of Business Administration.
People are also reading…
Flasher -- Chantel Kuhn, Bachelor of University Studies.
Glen Ullin -- Mitchell Bettenhausen, Master of Science, graduate business; Laura Wolf, Bachelor of Science, social work, cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified.
Hebron -- Ryan Woroniecki, Bachelor of Science, biomechanics, magna cum laude.
Lincoln -- Mercedes Flores, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude, Harold Schafer leader certified, year round campus graduate; Megan Ohlhauser, Bachelor of Science, social work.
Mandan -- Bailey Berg, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology; Mason Boehm, Bachelor of Science, business management; Emily Cicha, Bachelor of Science, music education, magna cum laude; Taley Davis, Bachelor of Science, biology, Harold Schafer leader certified; Derek Delorme, Bachelor of University Studies; Benjamin Fishbeck, Bachelor of Science, mathematics education; Savanna Hagerott, Bachelor of Science, radiologic technology, summa cum laude; Jared Huibregtse, Master of Business Administration; Karsen Meyer, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering; Kaitlyn Perez, Doctor of Nurse Practitioner; Kale Peterson, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice, cum laude; Carmen Schacher, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Royann Schmit, Bachelor of Science, business management; Ashley Schrenk, Master of Education, curriculum, instruction and assessment; Kyra Schulz, Bachelor of Science, social work, cum laude; Jennifer Thomas, Master of Science, graduate business; Kimberly Toepke, Master of Education, teacher leadership; Jordyn Varland, Bachelor of Science, accounting, financial services and banking, magna cum laude; Shauna Voigt, Master of Science, graduate business; Sheila Wald, Bachelor of Science, business management.
New Salem -- Jennifer Becker, Bachelor of Science, marketing, financial services and banking, cum laude; McKenzie Kuhn, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Jenna Schaff, Master of Science in nursing.
Wilton -- Jocelyn Bergquist, Master of Education, reading; Taylor Bergquist, Bachelor of Science, biomechanics, summa cum laude.
Wing -- Cody Mehlhoff, Bachelor of Science, communication, summa cum laude; Mary Wagner, Master of Science, counseling.