University of Mary 2021 graduates

The University of Mary plans to award degrees to 2,056 graduates at its 2021 commencement on Saturday. This year, because the private, Catholic university in Bismarck combined the 2020 and 2021 commencements into one day, there will be two ceremonies in the Bismarck Event Center.
This also is the first year for the graduating class of the doctorate of occupational therapy and the master of arts in Catholic studies. Degrees will be awarded to the following area students:
Bismarck -- Corina Abbatoye, master of project management; Emily Aichele, bachelor of science in nursing; Emerald Albrecht, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Carrie Alzair, master of science in nursing; Kierra Anderson, bachelor of science; Noah Anderson, bachelor of science magna, cum laude; Olivia Bachmeier, bachelor of science, cum laude; Olivia Barry, master of education; Kenzie Bauer, master of education; Alexius Belile, bachelor of science; Alaina Berger, bachelor of university studies; Chelsey Best, master of science in nursing; Emily Bichler, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Jessica Bilquist, master of science; Cassandra Boehm, bachelor of science in respiratory therapy, magna cum laude; Keaton Boehm, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Steven Bohl, master of business administration; Isaac Bolton, bachelor of science; Tyler Boone, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Katharine Bousquet, bachelor of science; Nathan Briggs, bachelor of science; Madison Brown, bachelor of science; Kristen Brunelle, master of business administration; Kristen Brunelle, master of science in nursing; Scott Bruns, bachelor of science, cum laude; Kylie Buchholz, doctor of nursing practice; Marleigh Buechler, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Peter Burns, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Mitchel Carter, bachelor of science; Jaime Chaske, master of business administration; Jaelyn Chathams, master of science; Ryan Clark, master of education; Julia Conduff, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Jayla Cote, master of science in nursing; Gerald Cozzi, master of business administration; Madelyn Dinkel, bachelor of science; Ashley Dockter, master of business administration; Ashley Dockter, master of project management; Bailey Doll, bachelor of science; Anthony Dukart, master of business administration; Madeline Easton, bachelor of science; Blake Emmel, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Tyler Famias, bachelor of science; Anna-Kay Ferguson, master of business administration; Sheena Fetzer, master of science; Megan Fields, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Seth Fisher, doctor of nursing practice; Cole Fleck, bachelor of science, cum laude; Lauren Folmer, master of science; Adam Fortney, bachelor of arts, cum laude; Brent Freese, master of business administration; Lauren Gebeke, doctor of physical therapy; Katrina Gellerman, bachelor of science, cum laude; Sarah Gellerman, bachelor of music, summa cum laude; Thomas Gilchrist, doctor of physical therapy; Jacob Glass, bachelor of science, cum laude; Janel Glass, master of science; Scott Glasser, master of business administration; Evan Gowen, bachelor of science; Ian Grande, master of education; Joshua Griffin, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Megan Griffin, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Michael Grossman, bachelor of science in nursing; MaryJo Guilbert, master of education; Lincoln Hagen, bachelor of science, cum laude; McKayla Hanson, doctor occupational therapy; Philip Hoffert, master of business administration; Kelsey Holzer, doctor of nursing practice; Tana Hoornaert, master of science; Jason Horner, master of education; Hayley Horntvedt, master of project management; Amy Howard, bachelor of science; Andrew Huber, bachelor of science; Steven Hutzenbiler, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude; Brian Isaacson, master of business administration; Sarah Jangula, bachelor of science, cum laude; Madison Jensen, doctor occupational therapy; Zachary Jensen, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Adam Jones, master of education; Ryan Kaufman, master of education; Benjamin Keaveny, master of business administration; Aidan Kelly, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Jessica Kindseth, master of science in nursing; Kaitlyn Kipp, master of science; Evan Konieczka, bachelor of science, cum laude; Zachary Kost, master of education; Troy Kravig, master of business administration; Thomas Kubisiak, bachelor of science in nursing; Madison Kurle, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Emma Larson, bachelor of science; Russell Larson, master of science; Taylor Lassiter, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Benjamin Lee, bachelor of science, cum laude; Kari Leet, master of science; Stephanie Leingang, master of education; Isis Leite, bachelor of science in nursing; Lynn Lindstrom, bachelor of science in nursing; Morgan Marquardt, bachelor of science; Katherine Mathern, master of science in nursing; Paige Maxon, master of business administration; Angela McGinness, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Eve Mercer, bachelor of science, cum laude; Sarah Mertz, bachelor of science, cum laude; Taylor Miller, bachelor of science; Crystal Mills, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Hailey Mills, master of science in nursing; Sydney Monger, bachelor of science, cum laude; Jeremiah Morrissette, bachelor of science; Emily Mundahl, doctor of physical therapy; Sydney Murphy, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Aaron Nelson, master of business administration; Kelly Nelson, bachelor of science in nursing; Victoria Ngatia, master of science; Kristopher Nicholson, bachelor of applied science, summa cum laude; Lashae Nolz, bachelor of science; Lily Obrigewitch, bachelor of science in nursing; Jessica Oja, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Joseph Olaoye, master of business administration; Christopher Oswald, bachelor of science; Austen Paluch, master of education; Scott Petrie, master of business administration; Nicholas Pfaff, bachelor of science; Tatiana Pfaff, bachelor of science, cum laude; Destiny Pfliiger, bachelor of science, cum laude; Jennifer Polk, master of science; Kari Pollert, master of business administration; Lindsay Porten, bachelor of science in nursing; Benjamin Porter, doctor of physical therapy; Joshua Reiner, bachelor of science; Hannah Richter, bachelor of science; Kielly Richter, bachelor of science, cum laude; Jaden Rittenbach, bachelor of university studies; Dana Ritzke, bachelor of science, cum laude; Andrew Rohrich, master of science; Adam Roper, master of business administration; Leif Rue, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Michael Salwei, master of business administration; Bethany Sanda, bachelor of science, cum laude; Abigail Sani, bachelor of science; Isabelle Sanstead, bachelor of science, cum laude; Briona Santovito, bachelor of science; Jaime Schaaf, doctor of physical therapy; Brianna Scherr, bachelor of science; Matthew Schmidt, master of business administration; Miranda Schmitt, bachelor of science in nursing; Samera Schneider, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Jessica Schulte, bachelor of science in nursing cum laude; Jane Schumacher, master of science; Kiaya Schwab, bachelor of science; Lindsey Schweitzer, bachelor of science; Anessa Schwengler, bachelor of science, cum laude; Bernadette Scott, master of science; Patrick Shea, master of science; Jared Sherven, master of business administration; Matthew Shoemake, master of business administration; Kayzanne Sibla master of science; Barret Smith, bachelor of music, cum laude; Sara Stadick, bachelor of science, cum laude; Samantha Steckler, master of science; Alyssa Steiner, master of education; Karen Stiegelmeier, doctor occupational therapy; Jamie Stoppler, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Cole Svihovec, bachelor of science; Heidi Swenson, master of science in nursing; Brian Thompson, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Brendan Thorp, master of arts; Abigail Tillotson, bachelor of science; Chandler Tobeck, bachelor of science; Mercedes Trujillo-Hanson, bachelor of science, cum laude; Joseph Vetter master of business administration; Joseph Vetter, master of science in nursing; Paige Voegele, bachelor of science, cum laude; Briele Vollmuth, bachelor of music, cum laude; Brynne Walk, bachelor of science; Kyla Wanzek, bachelor of science; Christian Weber, bachelor of arts; Douglas Wiles, master of public administration; Bailey Wilhelm, bachelor of science, cum laude; Julia Zeller, bachelor of science, summa cum laude.
Glen Ullin -- Jacob Gartner, bachelor of science, magna cum laude.
Hebron -- Karina Causey, master of public administration.
Lincoln -- Adam Aho, master of education; Jody Olheiser, master of education; Mariia Shcholokova, master of business administration; Lucas Winterberg, bachelor of science, cum laude.
Mandan -- Jaden Andresen, bachelor of science; McKenna Baer, bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude; Lee Baesler master of business administration; Casey Beck, bachelor of science magna, cum laude; Tynychbek Bekmatov, bachelor of science; Dylan Binder, bachelor of science, cum laude; Carson Breuer, bachelor of science, cum laude; Morgan Deichert, bachelor of science; Jayme Engen, bachelor of science; Anna Frohlich, bachelor of science in nursing; Miranda Furchner, bachelor of science; Darci Grunett, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude; Brenna Hammer, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Hannah Hanson, bachelor of science; Kelsi Hatzenbuhler, master of science; Derek Heck, bachelor of science; Sarah Helbling, master of science; Kimberly Hemphill, bachelor of science; Samantha Henleyl master of business administration; Mandy Herberholz, master of science; Danielle Hoff, master of science in nursing; Alexander Horner, bachelor of science, cum laude; Jason Horner master of education; Mason Huntley, bachelor of science; Jeremy Jones, master of business administration; Sarah Keller, bachelor of science; Travis Kidder, master of business administration; Joshua Klein, bachelor of science; Miriah Leier, bachelor of science, cum laude; Thomas Leingang, master of business administration; Phaden Marcellais, master of business administration; Karsen Mosbrucker, bachelor of science; Dylan Obrigewitch, bachelor of arts, cum laude; John Olson, master of education; Konnor Peterson, bachelor of arts, cum laude; Maisie Poitra, master of science; Grace Renner, bachelor of science; Nicole Renner master of science; Amber Rice, master of science; Devan Rohrich, bachelor of science; Trisha Samuelson, master of science; Hayley Schaefbauer, bachelor of science; Kaley Schwab, master of science; Allison Smith, bachelor of science; Colten Stoltz, bachelor of science; Jane Wanner, bachelor of science; Tyra Watson, bachelor of university studies; Brandon Welch, bachelor of science; Lisa Wilson, master of business administration; Richard Zander, bachelor of science.