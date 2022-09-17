Report Card - Sept. 17, 2022

4-H shotgun winners

The 4-H shotgun events consist of trap, skeet and sporting clays. Seniors and juniors shoot 100 trap, 50 clay and 50 skeet targets. Shooters received one point for every target hit.

The senior division champion team was Morton County with members Kaden Schafer, Jack Gebhardt, Joshua Entzel and Rachel Dunlop. The team shot a combined score of 513 out of 600 in the three events and qualified for the 2023 4-H National Invitational in Grand Island, Nebraska. Top shooter Ty Awender also will represent team North Dakota with his score of 188 out of a possible 200.