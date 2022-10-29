 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report Card - Oct. 29, 2022

Eleven students to perform

Eleven students from St. Mary's Central High School have been selected to perform in the concert and symphonic band at the Northwest Festival of Music set for Nov. 4-5 in Minot.

Concert band students are Ruby Tolstad, Zoe Frohlich, Teresa Schaefbauer, Allison Bleth, Maja Dojs, Danielle White and Kennedy Mertz; symphonic band students are Lucy Brooke, Katie D., Landon Regstad and Lejb Dojs.

