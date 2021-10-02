Report Card - Oct. 2, 2021

Kleinsasser awarded

Kelsey Kleinsasser, a student from South Central High School, received the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning Alternative Education Student of the Year Award on Sept. 23 during the NDALL fall conference.

Student of the Year Awards are given to individuals who are current or recent students/graduates, demonstrate determination and perseverance, and sacrifice to achieve their educational goals.

Student named youth advocate

Madeline Erickson, Bismarck, has been named a Youth Advocate of the Year by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. Erickson was honored Wednesday for her leadership in the fight against tobacco at the Tobacco-Free Kids’ annual Youth Advocates of the Year Awards celebration held virtually.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0