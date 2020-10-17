Report Card - Oct. 17, 2020

Simle to assist schools

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has awarded funding for the expansion of a children’s behavioral health prevention and early intervention pilot grant to Dunseith Public School and Barnes County North Public School near Wimbledon, N.D.

Each district will receive $75,000 to build a comprehensive strategy to improve children’s behavioral health in school settings by using a fully-integrated continuum of support that includes health promotion, primary prevention, treatment and recovery that can be shared with other North Dakota schools in the future.

In 2018, Simle Middle School in Bismarck was awarded the first pilot grant to integrate behavioral health prevention and early intervention strategies into existing educational and support systems for students. Last session, North Dakota lawmakers provided funding to expand the behavioral health pilot grant to a rural and tribal school.

One resource that will help guide the prevention and early intervention pilot grant in Dunseith and Barnes County is a workbook created by Simle educators and administrators. It outlines step-by-step their implementation process, which the new grantees will be able to utilize and customize based upon their enrollment size and behavioral health needs of their students.

"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0