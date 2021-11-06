Report Card - Nov. 6, 2021

Envirothon winners

The Bismarck High School Envirothon Team has earned the regional title at the Fourth Lewis and Clark Regional Envirothon held Oct. 19. The team advances to the state competition in May.

Members are Jake Havelka, Brooke Bondley, Adam Vasichek, Theresa Horning and Marin Traynor.

District 5 hosting contest

American Legion Post #1 will host the District 5 Oratorical Contest beginning 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the AMVETS Club in Bismarck.

The contest is open to students grades 9-12 under 20 years of age. Each contestant must give an eight- to 10-minute speech on some phase of the U.S. Constitution, followed by a three- to five-minute speech on an assigned topic.

The first place winner will receive a $300 scholarship and advance to the next level of competition to be held Jan. 8 in Ray. Second and third place winners will receive $200 and $100 respectively. The first and second place winners at Ray will advance to the state finals in Bismarck to be held Jan. 28.

For more information go to www.legion.org or call post chairman Vern Fetch at 701-527-1426.

