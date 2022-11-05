Report Card - Nov. 5, 2022

Mandan FFA places
Four Mandan FFA members and students placed eighth at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis last week.
Team members Adam Gress, Alexis Ritzman, Medora Ellingson and Paige Friedt will attend the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia in January 2023.
Gress also placed fifth individually at the national convention.
The team developed a new food product that was shelf-stable ready to eat food called My Thai-m, a microwaveable noodle dish marketable to the younger community. They also developed the packaging, factory layout with quality control information, nutritional information, a marketing plan, cost analysis and accounting for food safety.
Tags
- Red Ribbon
- Public
- Advancement
- Prairie
- Contest
- Skill
- Valentine
- Sax
- Central High School
- Horizon Middle School
- School
- Musical Instruments
- Education
- Wachter Middle School
- Grade
- St. Mary's
- Scholarship
- Placing
- Morton County
- Freestyle
- Team
- Sport
- Archery
- Score
- Archer
- Championship
- Senior
- High School
- Scholarship Recipient
- University
- Legacy High School
- Recipient
- Report Card
- Roy Gilbertson Scholarship
- Capital Credit Union-avid Scholar Award
- North Dakota
- Seminar
- Kyler Loraas
- Josh Pfaff
- Student
- Year
- Track And Field
- Athlete
- Gpa
- Scholar Award
- Wda Academic All-conference
- Activities Association
- Denesse Wilson
- Winner
- Americanism
- Highway
- Program
- Catherine Hanson
- Anne
- Place
- Government
- Participant
- Ministries
- Bennett Vatnsdal
- James Agnew
- Ethan Thompson
- Electronics
- Technology
- Graduate
- Century High School
- Jaxson Walz
- National Society Of High School Scholars
- Achievement
- Member
- Will Gebhardt
- Kylie Thompson
- Jacob Schirado
- Halle Dunlop
- Shooter
- Target-shooting
- Target
- Skeet
- Shotgun
- Music
- Concert Band
- Allison Bleth
- Maja Dojs
- Zoe Frohlich
- Teresa Schaefbauer
- Mandan Ffa
- Adam Gress
- Food
- Industry
- Food Product
- Poultry
- Packaging
- Quality Control
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!