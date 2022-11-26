Report Card - Nov. 26, 2022

In honor choir

Seven Bismarck High School students have been selected to participate in the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association 2022 Junior High Honor Choir being held Feb. 3 and 4 in Bismarck.

Students are Taylor Cavett, Grace Ellertson, Lucas Farstad, Mijah Hon, Josephine Kargbo, KitLynn Pace, and Kate Selvig; and alternates are Reese Dever, Darian Henry, Kinley Hoerer, Jaelynn Kurtz, and Brianna Saylor.

State Cyber Madness tournament

Horizon Middle School team took first place in the North Dakota Cyber Madness Middle School Tournament. Six finalists from the east competed from Grand Forks and five finalists from the west competed from Minot, with all 11 teams vying for the statewide crown Nov. 18.

The North Dakota Cyber Madness middle and high school tournaments are friendly competitions to involve students in cybersecurity.