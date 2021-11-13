Report Card - Nov. 13, 2021

Rotary hosting contest

Bismarck Rotary Club and Rotary District 5880 is hosting its annual 2021 4-Way Test Contest. The contest is for Bismarck junior and senior high school students. The deadline for all essays is Nov. 19. The essay must be submitted electronically and consist of 500 to 1,000 words and can be on any topic.

The 4-Way Test is an essay regarding what people think, do or say regarding these four questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned? The essay aims to promote good ethical instincts.

The local prize winner will receive $250. The winner's essay will then go on to a regional competition and $150 will be awarded to the winner of each of the six regions. The first-place winner for this region will compete at a district level with a grand prize of $1,100.

For more information and entry forms, go to portal.clubrunner.ca/1294/ or https://forms.gle/tu7z8RnTKYzwbsPR9.

