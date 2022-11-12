Report Card - Nov, 12, 2022

Frohlich nominated

Frohlich, son of Billie Jo Lorius and Mike Frohlich, is a senior at Legacy High School where he holds a 3.5 GPA. Frohlich is involved in golf, swimming and weight lifting and previously served on the North Dakota State Superintendent Cabinet where he testified in front of a North Dakota higher education envision workshop. He has his student pilot license, volunteers at the local humane society and serves in a management position at his place of employment.