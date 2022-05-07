Report Card - May 7, 2022

4-H Archery Champions

Teams from several counties including Morton County took top honors at the 4-H Archery Indoor Championship held recently at the Nishu Bowmen Archery Complex in Bismarck.

The match is the culminating event for the winter indoor archery circuit. The circuit consists of six district matches with archers earning eligibility to participate in the state championship. The top two district scores for each archer are added to the score from the state championship to determine placing. Team placings are calculated on the scores of the top three archers of a county team of four in the championship match.

The Morton County team of Haidyn Mosset, Odessa Veith, Jack Bargmann and Kinzy Roeder placed first in the beginner freestyle with a score of 1,214.

The top area individual beginner freestyle placings were:

• Second – Haidyn Mosset, Morton County, 416

• Fourth – Odessa Veith, Morton County, 414

The junior freestyle team of Landon Mosset, Zoe Peterson, James McGarth and Tanner Frieze from Morton County scored 1,333 for first place.

The top area individual junior freestyle placings were:

• Second – Landon Mosset, Morton County, 448 11 arrows in the X ring

• Third – Zoe Peterson, Morton County, 447

• Fourth – James McGarth, Morton County, 438

The senior freestyle Morton County I team placed first with a score of 2,662. Team members were Bennet Schuler, Kendra Boehm, Hatley Hetleved and Ellie Bargmann. Second place was captured by the Morton County II team with a score of 2,551.

The top area individual senior freestyle placings were:

• First – Bennett Schuler, Morton County, 899

• Third – Kendra Boehm, Morton County, 888

• Fifth – Hatley Hetleved, Morton County, 875

