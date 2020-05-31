Report Card - May 31, 2020

Established in 1993 and managed by the North Dakota Community Foundation, the organization awards scholarships to a graduating senior from each of the six high schools in Bismarck.

BPS students honored

Local students who take classes in programs at the Bismarck Public School District’s Career Academy and Tech Center were nominated by their teachers for the National Technical Honor Society. The students' academic success, seven attributes of the honor society, and the students' career ready scores were determining factors for the following nominations: