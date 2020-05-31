Report Card - May 31, 2020

BPS seniors receive scholarships
Alyencia Morales, Bismarck High, and Talia Price, Century High School, are the 2020 recipients of the Capital Credit Union AVID Scholar Award. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship for college.
Morales will attend Bismarck State College, then University of Mary to major in nursing with an emphasis on labor and delivery.
Price will attend the University of Montana to major in political science.
The other finalists were Justin Anderson, CHS, Taylor Johnson, Legacy High, and Chelsey Gehring, BHS.
Scholarships awarded
High school seniors Seth Berg, Mandan, and Jayden MacDonald, Bismarck, have each been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Farm Credit Services of Mandan.
Berg will attend North Dakota State University for ag finance.
MacDonald plans to major in ag education at NDSU.
Rotary scholarships
Seniors Dylan Beck, Gabrielle Belanger, Dulce Benitez-Hernandez, Rebekah Frohlich, Annabelle Jundt and Maren Schettler have been awarded a Bismarck Rotary Club Scholarship.
Established in 1993 and managed by the North Dakota Community Foundation, the organization awards scholarships to a graduating senior from each of the six high schools in Bismarck.
BPS students honored
Local students who take classes in programs at the Bismarck Public School District’s Career Academy and Tech Center were nominated by their teachers for the National Technical Honor Society. The students' academic success, seven attributes of the honor society, and the students' career ready scores were determining factors for the following nominations:
Auto collision: Kyle Laib, Cody Marohl and Katrina Seese.
Auto technology: Zane Falcon and Ryan Leier.
Aviation: Brayden Erickson, Quentin Humann, Cole Jensen, Quincy Kautzman, Jacob Livingston, Joseph Seibold and Casey Wetzel.
Carpentry: Maverick Martin, Justin Peterson and Zachary Steinke.
Digital art and photography: Daisie Brintnell, Samuel Kraft and Abigail Marthaller.
Electronics: Jaydon Gullingsrud, Casey Jorgenson and Jordan Schumacher.
Engineering: Keaton Erhardt, Jacob Ersland, Jakob German, Emma Modin and Hannah Stymeist.
Health careers: Samantha Avila, Erin Becker, Kalyn Bohrer, Brenna Dietrich, Jamie Haug, Breana Hauser, Nicholas Helderop, Emily Just, Leah Kelsch, Gabriella Klein, Emily Kvien, Breanna Madler, Sydney Maier, Mary Matthews, Kaitlyn Mertz, Sophia Moser, Adriana Rasidovic, Zoey Schmit, Saige Schneider and Abigail Wuitschick.
Prevention and care: Braden Brown, Nicholas Devine, Brenna Dick, Ellie Marie Miller and Paige Weisz.
Welding: Carter Bohlken, Joseph Feser, Alexander Koch, Tyse Leier, Adam Skalsky and Drew Steidler.
Students recognized
BPS has recognized the following Career Academy students as Outstanding Students of the Year:
- Carpentry - Trenton Zainhofsky
- Aviation - Cole Jensen
- Agriculture - Jayden MacDonald and Kodi Heisler
- Auto technology - Hailey Leingang-Markham
- Welding - Adam Skalsky
- Graphic/digital - Sam Kraft
- Auto collision - Kyle Laib
- Engineering - Derek Schreiner
- Health careers - Arianna Backman and Leah Kelsch
- Horticulture - Anja Fritz
- Electronics - Jordan Schumacher
