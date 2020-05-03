Report Card - May 3, 2020

Bismarck students selected
Kaitlyn Mertz and Ayden Olson were among six chosen by the Bismarck Larks Baseball team as 2020 STEM All Star students of the year. They will receive a Larks jersey, four game tickets, a one-year student membership to Gateway to Science and other prizes.
Mertz is a senior in the medical-related careers program at the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy. Olson is an eighth-grader at Wachter Middle School.
HOSA students place
Legacy High School Health Occupations Students of America held its state leadership conference virtually with the following students placing in their divisions, listed below alphabetically:
Behavioral Health: eighth place, KayLynn Vroman.
Biomedical Laboratory Science: seventh place, Lauren Feist.
CPR/First Aid: fourth place, Allisyn Hulst and Ainsley Sabo.
Cultural Diversities and Disparities: third place, Trina Neugebauer; seventh place, Maddy Bring.
Dental Science: fourth place, Maddy Bring.
Dental Terminology: ninth place, Maddy Bring.
Emergency Medical Technician, fourth place, KayLynn Vroman and Cody Goehring; fifth place, Abbigaile (Casey) Walter and Ryann Schock.
Epidemiology: third place, Maggie Sorensen; eighth place, Trina Neugebauer; ninth place, Abby Booth.
Extemporaneous Health Poster: eighth place, Abbigaile (Casey) Walter.
Extemporaneous Writing: first place, Jadyn Guidinger; second place, Cody Goehring; fifth place, Sierra Knoll; ninth place, Leah Kelsch.
Health Education: first place, Leah Kelsch and Lauren Feist.
HOSA Bowl: sixth place, Maggie Sorensen, KayLynn Vroman, Cody Goehring and Abby Booth.
Human Growth and Development: first place, KayLynn Vroman.
Medical Law and Ethics: ninth place, Allisyn Hulst.
Medical Math: second place, Cody Goehring; fourth place, Jadyn Guidinger; seventh place, Maggie Sorenson.
Medical Reading: first place, Abbigaile (Casey) Walters.
Medical Terminology: first place, Maggie Sorensen.
Nurse Assisting: third place, Gabby Schuchard; ninth place, Ryann Schock; 10th place, Kalyn Bohrer.
Nutrition: seventh place, Jadyn Guidinger.
Pathophysiology: first place, Maggie Sorensen; fourth place, Lauren Feist; seventh place, Abby Booth.
Pharmacology: second place, Ainsley Sabo; fifth place, Jadyn Guidinger; eighth place, Lauren Feist.
Public Service Announcement: second place, Camaryn Beasley, Maddy Bring, Jadyn Guidinger, Sierra Knoll and Gabby Schuchard.
Pharmacy Science: second place, Ainsley Sabo.
Sports Medicine: seventh place, Allisyn Hulst.
