Report Card - May 28, 2022

BPS scholarships

Forty-four high school seniors have received scholarships from the Bismarck Public Schools Foundation. During the 2021-22 school year, the foundation developed six new scholarships; first year recipients are noted below.

Rebecca Riepl, Ardys J Munson/Swanson Memorial Scholarship, first year recipient and Lincoln Elementary Scholarship, first year recipient and Neil Souther Scholarship; Alice Brownotter, Faith Fischer, Kaylynn Red Tomahawk, BHS Scholarship; Mya Tena, BHS Scholarship and Capital Credit Union-AVID Scholar Award; Brooklyn Richter, Brandon Thomsen Memorial Scholarship; Sydney Ebach, Capital Credit Union-AVID Scholar Award and LHS Scholarship; Payton Pergman, Hudson Eckart and Parker Ehrman, CHS Scholarship; Isaac Anderson, Danie Thomssen Memorial Scholarship; Chey Camden, Diane Sigl Schlosser Scholarship and Rose Stoller Legacy Scholarship; Nicholas Meyers, Diane Sigl Schlosser Scholarship; Chance Bowlinger and Trayton Hinderer, Dixon Wightman Scholarship; George Gilette, Gloria Sand Memorial Scholarship; Abigail Meier, Jaide Tosseth Memorial Scholarship, first year recipient; Emma Ernst, Bynn Gaebe, Bennett Vatnsdal, Jan Gilbertson Scholarship, first year recipients; Reno Odgen, First in the Family Scholarship, first year recipient, Ken Hendrickson Memorial Scholarship and LHS Scholarship; Kendall Berg, Tayley Bruer, Miyah Holzwoth, Gannon McGregor, Calista Rennich and Gracie Ryckman, Lincoln Elementary Scholarship, first year recipients; Sydney Gerving, Paul & Marian Walz Memorial Scholarship; Hailey Jose, Rose Stoller Legacy Scholarship and Roy Gilbertson Scholarship, first year recipient; Caitlyn Daniels, Lexa Kieper, Chase Stockert and Katelyn Vogel, Roy Gilbertson Scholarship, first year recipients; Bynn Gaebe, Trayton Hinderer, Caleb Leibel, Emily Stonecipher and Grace Stroh, Wold Family Scholarship.

Envirothon winners

The Bismarck High School Envirothon Team has earned the state title at the 22nd annual North Dakota State Envirothon held May 11-13. The team will represent North Dakota at the national competition in July.

Members are Brooke Bondley, Jake Havelka, Theresa Horning, Ethan Thurn and Marin Trayner and alternate Adam Vasichek.

ND Leadership Summit

Candance Fennewald and Annelisse Klein of Bismarck Century High School and Shelby Melin and Ella Strutz, Shiloh Christian High School and Anna Palmer, Hebron High School, have been selected to attend the North Dakota Leadership Seminar to be held June 3-5 at the University of Jamestown.

The seminar brings together youth from across the state for a weekend focused on leadership development, service, and issue awareness through discussions and informal debate.

Bismarck students selected

Kyler Loraas, Josh Pfaff and Davis Vesey were among seven chosen by the Bismarck Larks Baseball team as 2022 STEM All Star students of the year. They will receive a Larks jersey, four game tickets, a one-year student membership to Gateway to Science and other prizes.

Loraas is an eighth grader at Wachter Middle School; Pfaff, a junior at the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy and Technical Center; Vesey, a fifth grader at The Innovation School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0