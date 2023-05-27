Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scholarship recipient

Justus Boos, of Wilton High School, has been awarded a single-year scholarship to the University of North Dakota from First Community Credit Union.

Doodle for Google winner

Copper Monson, a third grader at Rita Murphy Elementary, has been named the North Dakota winner of the 15th annual Doodle for Google competition for his Doodle “Gone Fishing.”

ND Leadership Summit

Aiden Johnson and Taylor Thueson of Bismarck Century High School and Emma Duffy, Shiloh Christian High School, have been selected to attend the North Dakota Leadership Seminar to be held June 3-5 at the University of Jamestown.

The seminar brings together youth from across the state for a weekend focused on leadership development, service, and issue awareness through discussions and informal debate.

Foundation awards scholarships

The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education awarded more than $76,000 in college scholarships to Mandan High School 2023 graduating seniors, who are listed below by scholarship:

Anders Jungling Scholarship ($500) — Tahrynn Nybakken.

Arnold E. Larson Scholarship ($10,000) — Rylie Schick.

Bis-Man Tire Center Scholarship ($1,000) — Brooklyn Leingang.

BNC Bank Scholarship ($1,000) — Jenna Stein.

Business Community Scholarships ($500) — Carter Johnson, Gabriel Southerland, Kylie Thompson.

Carleen M. Porten Scholarships ($2,000) — Jordan Binder, Aleisha Condon.

Dacotah Mandan Lions Scholarship ($500) — Alexis Ritzman.

Eide Family Scholarship ($1,000) — Mya Sheldon.

Foundation CTE Scholarship ($1,000) — Brooklyn Leingang.

Foundation Education Scholarship ($1,000) — Shaydin Ell.

Foundation MPS Dependent Scholarships ($1,000) — Anna Bendish, Breann Radke.

Fort Lincoln PTO Scholarships ($500) — Taylor Adamski, Shayla Bechtel.

Herman Schafer Scholarship ($1500) — MaKenna Meschke.

Jim Lundstrom Scholarship ($2,000) — Rachel Hertz.

Lee Fleischer Scholarships ($1,000) — Brett Hoffman, Josephine Jackson.

Lefty Faris Scholarship ($250) — Brady Helbling.

Lenore Browning Cummins Scholarships ($1,000) — Ellie Diffley, Lilee Eilers, Brady Helbling, Tahrynn Nybakken, Carson Weyrauch.

Lewis & Clark PTO Scholarship ($500) — Ty Johnson.

Lewis & Clark Trailblazer Scholarship ($500) — Madison Frohlich, Shelby Hagel.

Mary Elizabeth Kelsch Scholarship ($5,000) — Zoey Junker.

Mary Vogel Carrick Scholarship ($2,000) — Dylan Geiger, Jace Severson.

Mary Vogel Carrick Scholarship ($1,500) — Marcus Lausch.

Mandan Moose Lodge Scholarships ($2,000) — Samantha Berger, Angela Erhardt, Dominick Giggee, Lillian Giggee, Kyyan Jahner, Paige Knoll, Dylan Koenig, Landyn Meidinger, Shawn Pack.

Rae Ann Kelsch Scholarship ($1,000) — Taylor Adamski.

Red Trail PTO Scholarship ($1,000) — Alexis Ritzman.

Robert E. Chase Scholarship ($1,500) — Medora Ellingson, Cassidy Mosset, Isaac Muth.

Robert E. Chase Scholarship ($1,000) — Anna Bendish.

Roger Royse Scholarships ($2,000) — Lillian Giggee, Mari Oothoudt.

Starion Bank Scholarships ($500) — Devon Church, Sydney Heinert, Macy Lenior, Alexander Wegner.