Report Card - May 22, 2021

Masonic scholarships

The Bismarck Masonic Lodge No. 5 Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships.

The scholarship recipients are:

• Kyleigh Dahl, daughter of Nate and Tiffany Dahl, a student at Shiloh Christian High School who plans to study speech/language pathology at the University of Mary.

• Caleb Dockter, son of Chad Dockter, a student at Bismarck High School who plans to study accounting at the University of North Dakota.

• Jadyn Guidinger, son of Kara and Guy Guidinger, a student at Legacy High School who plans to study chemical engineering at the University of North Dakota and then attend medical school.

• Sadie Irelan, daughter of Jessica Irelan, a student at Century High School who plans to study clinical psychology at Valley City State University.

• Emily Just, daughter of Joel and Kristen Just, a student at Bismarck High School who plans to study biology at the University of North Dakota and then attend medical school.