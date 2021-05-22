Report Card - May 22, 2021

Masonic scholarships
The Bismarck Masonic Lodge No. 5 Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships.
The scholarship recipients are:
• Kyleigh Dahl, daughter of Nate and Tiffany Dahl, a student at Shiloh Christian High School who plans to study speech/language pathology at the University of Mary.
• Caleb Dockter, son of Chad Dockter, a student at Bismarck High School who plans to study accounting at the University of North Dakota.
• Jadyn Guidinger, son of Kara and Guy Guidinger, a student at Legacy High School who plans to study chemical engineering at the University of North Dakota and then attend medical school.
• Sadie Irelan, daughter of Jessica Irelan, a student at Century High School who plans to study clinical psychology at Valley City State University.
• Emily Just, daughter of Joel and Kristen Just, a student at Bismarck High School who plans to study biology at the University of North Dakota and then attend medical school.
Bismarck senior students with plans to further their education at an institution of higher learning in North Dakota were eligible to apply.
PBS Kids winners
Prairie Public has announced the winners of the 2021 PBS KIDS Writers Contest.
Area winners and their stories are Arthur Andrist, Bismarck, “Neil Armstrong’s Journal;” Kali Duppong, Bismarck, “The Day It Rained Ice Cream;” Lilia Kambeitz, Bismarck, “The Lucky Leprechaun;” Dallas Holder, Bismarck, “Penguin Gone From Home;” Naya Kambeitz, Bismarck, “Aliens Don’t Know;” Cambree Sabot, Bismarck, “The Stolen Rainbow;” Olivia Nostdahl, Lincoln, “Carl the Magic Book.”
The annual contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.