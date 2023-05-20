Two named U.S. Presidential Scholars

Srinath B. Kandooru and Annelise Klein, seniors at Century High School, have been named the North Dakota 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Department of Education.

Kandooru and Klein are among 161 students to be honored this year. Finalists were chosen from more than 5,000 candidates and will be recognized this summer in a virtual ceremony.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating seniors based on academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, character and involvement in community and school activities.

Strings competition

Waverly Field, a third grader at St. Annes, has placed third in her age category at a International String Connections competition for her performance of Charles Dancla air varíe #5 on violin.

Envirothon winners

The Bismarck High School Envirothon Team has earned the state title at the 23rd annual North Dakota State Envirothon held May 10-12. The team will represent North Dakota at the national competition in July.

Members are Brooke Bondley, Jake Havelka, Marin Trayner, Ethan Thurn and Theresa Horning.