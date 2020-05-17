Report Card - May 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schlittenhardt, Thompson recognized

Micah Schlittenhardt and Alexis Thompson, both of Bismarck, were recognized as North Dakota's top two youth volunteers of 2020 for their volunteer service during the 25th annual, and first-ever virtual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards national recognition celebration.

Schlittenhardt, a junior at Legacy High School, spent more than 150 hours raising awareness across North Dakota about the benefits of dance for people with Parkinson’s disease, while also raising funds for dance lessons, support groups and research.

Thompson, a sixth-grader at Horizon Middle School, started an ongoing toy drive that has provided gifts for more than 450 adolescent hospital patients, launched a campaign to increase scoliosis awareness and screening, and organized a support group for girls with curvature of the spine.

Scholarships awarded

Century High seniors Madelyn House and Sara Rudolph have been awarded two $500 scholarships by the Horizon Middle School Scholarship Committee.

BHS students place