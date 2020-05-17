Report Card - May 17, 2020

Schlittenhardt, Thompson recognized
Micah Schlittenhardt and Alexis Thompson, both of Bismarck, were recognized as North Dakota's top two youth volunteers of 2020 for their volunteer service during the 25th annual, and first-ever virtual, Prudential Spirit of Community Awards national recognition celebration.
Schlittenhardt, a junior at Legacy High School, spent more than 150 hours raising awareness across North Dakota about the benefits of dance for people with Parkinson’s disease, while also raising funds for dance lessons, support groups and research.
Thompson, a sixth-grader at Horizon Middle School, started an ongoing toy drive that has provided gifts for more than 450 adolescent hospital patients, launched a campaign to increase scoliosis awareness and screening, and organized a support group for girls with curvature of the spine.
Scholarships awarded
Century High seniors Madelyn House and Sara Rudolph have been awarded two $500 scholarships by the Horizon Middle School Scholarship Committee.
BHS students place
Three Bismarck High School students are finalists in the American Association of Teachers of German National German Exam.
Laura Vredenburg in German IV was awarded the Gold National Medal. She received this award after scoring in the 100th percentile on the Level IV 2020 National German Exam.
Rebecca Riepl, German II, has been awarded the Silver National Medal after scoring in the 90th percentile on the Level II exam.
The Bronze medal went to Spencer Meeker, German II, who scored in the 80th percentile on the Level II exam.
All three students also received special recognition on the presidential honor roll for outstanding performance on the 2020 National German Exam.
In addition, Courtney Schumacher, a German II student at Bismarck High, has been awarded the $10,000 Congress-Bundestag exchange trip to Germany from January to August 2021.
Kalb named champion
Maria Kalb, a senior at St. Mary’s Central High School, has been named the 2020 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud Champion by the National Endowment for the arts and the Poetry Foundation.
