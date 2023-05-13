Scholarship recipients

Dakota Community Bank & Trust has awarded 11 high school seniors planning to pursue high education.

Area students awarded a $500 scholarship are Caylee Michella, Century High School; Owen Haase, Bismarck High School; Jada Rolle, Hebron High School; Summer Fleck, Flasher High School; and Levi Becker, New Salem High School.

PBS Kids winners

Prairie Public has announced the winners of the 2023 PBS KIDS Writers Contest.

Area winners chosen for red ribbon favorite recognition and their stories are Harper Lutzwick, Bismarck, “The Crayon Who Started a Band;” Samuel Preszler, Bismarck, “Tasty Food Colors;” Naya Kambeitz, Bismarck, "Dream Dog;" and Ruby Sonneson, Bismarck, "The Three Wishes."

The annual contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning.

Art contest winner

Strengthening the Heartland has announced the winners of the first Healthy Decision-Making art contest. The contest asked elementary students to create a visual representation of how to make healthy decisions in daily life.

An area winner is Abree Diaz Gonzalez, of Hebron Public School, third place. She was awarded $250 in STEAM supplies.

Students from the Dakotas submitted illustrations, drawings and paintings. Judges recognized a first, second and third place award in each state based on craftsmanship, originality and interpretation of the topic. Strengthening the Heartland created bookmarks featuring the second and third place winners. The program will distribute the bookmarks to schools.

For more information about the Healthy Decision-Making art contest and to view all of the 2023 winners, go to artcontest.launchskills.net.