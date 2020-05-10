Report Card - May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Swenson recognized

Mackenzie Swenson, a junior at Bismarck High School, has been recognized with the Al Neuharth Free Spirit Award.

She is the only student chosen to represent North Dakota at a virtual journalism national conference this summer, and she will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Vollmuth, Masseth awarded

Jayden Vollmuth, a senior at Bismarck High School, and Nellie Masseth, a senior at Mandan High School, have been awarded the Jeff Burgess Memorial Scholarship by the Lignite Energy Council.

Vollmuth will pursue a degree in chemical engineering from South Dakota State School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D. Masseth will attend North Dakota State University to earn her baccalaureate degree in biological science.

BHS students place

Twenty-six Bismarck High School students participated in the North Dakota Health Occupations Students of America virtual competition in April. The following students earned medals and are now qualified to compete in the international virtual competition that will take place in June: