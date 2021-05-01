Report Card - May 1, 2021

Guidinger achieves

Jadyn Guidinger, a senior at Bismarck Legacy High School, is a recipient of the Lignite Energy Council’s NextGen North Dakota Scholarship Award.

The scholarship is awarded to seniors who successfully complete the NextGen North Dakota program. Guidinger was a member of the original program in 2017-18. She plans to attend the University of North Dakota.

The NextGen ND program allows middle school and high school students to learn about and have input regarding North Dakota’s future to provide food and energy for coming generations.

State Class B Speech Tourney results

Shiloh Christian has been awarded second place with 43 points at the 68th annual NDHSAA sponsored State Class B Speech Tournament held April 24 at Mandan High School.

The following area students have been named the top place winners in each of the following categories:

Extemporaneous Speaking and Impromptu: Galilee Mengesha, first, Shiloh Christian.

Radio Broadcasting: Zachary Turner, first, Shiloh Christian.