Report Card - March 1, 2020

36 seniors named to Academic All-State Teams
The North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals has named its 2020 Academic All-State Teams; 207 seniors were nominated by their school principals based on grade point averages, ACT or SAT test scores, extracurricular activities, community involvement and leadership qualities. Gold, Silver and Bronze Team members receive a certificate and medallion. Honorable Mention Team members receive a certificate of merit.
Bismarck Public Schools had four each on the Gold and Silver Teams, five on the Bronze Team, and 23 Honorable Mentions. The 36 winners are as follows:
Gold Team: Sean Joyce, Legacy; Gabrielle Belanger, Bismarck High; Alexander Heiser and Leah Bandy, Century.
Silver Team: Kira Eliason, Maren Schettler, Ke Lin, and Srikrishna Kandooru, Century.
Bronze Team: Callie Stonecipher and Conner Fogarty, Bismarck High; Cody Goerhring and William Ternes, Legacy; Marissa Russon, Century.
Honorable Mention: Avery Meyhoff, Jacob Lundstrom, Makenna Cavanagh, Brooke Fleming, Mariah Abel, Ava Pfeifer, Elena Joubert, Madelyn House, Qian Ping, Evan Hermanson, Laura Degraw, Ryan Neiss, Brayden Meyer, and Maigan Wilmes, Century; Jace Weishaar, Dylan Beck, Kaylynn Vroman, Garrett Langerud and Hannah Thinnes, Legacy; Donovan Dyk, Joseph Reed, Jayden Vollmuth and Elizabeth Eggl, Bismarck High.
Teams participate
Two Wachter Middle School teams participated in the North Dakota First LEGO League Championships competition.
Wachter Robotics Team 2 won first place in programming and Wachter Robotics Team 1 was runner-up in project research.
Team coaches are Kirsten Dickhut, Melissa Korslien and Mike Ebenal.
