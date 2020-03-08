Report Card - March 8, 2020

Senior named to Academic All-State Team

Graycin Wanzek, of Shiloh Christian School, was selected to the 2020 Academic All-State Class B Bronze Team by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals.

LHS band, orchestra tour results

The Legacy High School Band and Orchestra took part in their 2020 Tour with performances in Orlando, Fla., and the Bahamas.

Both groups performed and participated in the “STARS Performance Series” at Universal Studios in Orlando. They were both recognized for their outstanding presentations and musicality.

The groups also participated in the Performance Arts Consultants “Festival At Seas” program aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship. Becca Pennington, a senior flute player, was recognized as an outstanding soloist.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LHS directors are Mark Herold, director of bands; Pierette Johnson, associate director of bands; and Lindsey Tafelmeyer, director of orchestras.

Scholarships offered