Report Card - March 8, 2020

Senior named to Academic All-State Team
Graycin Wanzek, of Shiloh Christian School, was selected to the 2020 Academic All-State Class B Bronze Team by the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals.
LHS band, orchestra tour results
The Legacy High School Band and Orchestra took part in their 2020 Tour with performances in Orlando, Fla., and the Bahamas.
Both groups performed and participated in the “STARS Performance Series” at Universal Studios in Orlando. They were both recognized for their outstanding presentations and musicality.
The groups also participated in the Performance Arts Consultants “Festival At Seas” program aboard Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship. Becca Pennington, a senior flute player, was recognized as an outstanding soloist.
LHS directors are Mark Herold, director of bands; Pierette Johnson, associate director of bands; and Lindsey Tafelmeyer, director of orchestras.
Scholarships offered
The Bismarck-Mandan Thursday Music Club will offer partial scholarships of $200 to the International Music Camp at the Peace Garden for summer 2020. Students who are in grades 6-11 who sing or play a band, orchestra instrument or piano are eligible to apply.
For more information on sessions offered at the camp, visit internationalmusiccamp.com. Applications are due April 6.
For more information and a scholarship application, please visit http://www.ndfmc.org/template.cfm?page=bismarckmandan.
Competitors recognized
DanceWorX Studio in Bismarck was recognized as the grand champions for highest scoring group routine at the Triple S Dance Competition held Feb. 14-16 in Grand Forks.
The competitors also received accolades for title winners, the choreography award, judges choice awards and encore performance callbacks.
