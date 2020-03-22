Report Card - March 22, 2020

NDFB week drawing contest winners
The North Dakota Farm Bureau asked fourth- and fifth-grade students to submit a drawing indicating why they are thankful for agriculture during NDFB Week.
The fourth-grade winner is Hunter Suchy of Mandan. The photo outlined North Dakota and incorporated all the things agriculture can bring to the state, including food on our plate, sunflowers, and even dollar signs to show agriculture can help the economy.
Winners receive $100.
18 students qualify for state Geography Bee
Eighteen Bismarck Public School students have qualified as semifinalists for the National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The North Dakota contest will be held online on Friday.
Elementary contestants: Kian Frey, fifth grade, Centennial; Benson Ingold, fourth grade, Grimsrud; Arlin Grinolds, fourth grade, Highland Acres; Christopher Ficek, fourth grade, Jeannette Myhre; Sofia Augustadt, fifth grade, Liberty; Ryan Mullally, fifth grade, Lincoln; Jace Brannan-Jorgenson, fifth grade, Northridge; Hunter Carlson, fifth grade, Pioneer; Grace Neumann, fifth grade, Prairie Rose; Tyler Krukenberg, fifth grade, Rita Murphy; Mya Ystaas, fourth grade, Miller; Benjamin Gitter, fifth grade; Roosevelt; Ava Nysether, fifth grade, Sunrise; Zachary Tschosik, fifth grade, Solheim; Sienna Huber, fifth grade, Will-Moore.
Middle school competitors: Luke Larson, seventh grade, Horizon; Alexander Treasure, eighth grade, Simle; Hayden Posey, eighth grade, Wachter.
National scholarship semifinalist
Madelyn House, of Century High School was awarded honorable mention in the 50th annual National Washington Crossing Foundation Scholarship Competition.
The awards are granted to high school seniors for presentations including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service.
