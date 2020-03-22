Report Card - March 22, 2020

NDFB week drawing contest winners

The North Dakota Farm Bureau asked fourth- and fifth-grade students to submit a drawing indicating why they are thankful for agriculture during NDFB Week.

The fourth-grade winner is Hunter Suchy of Mandan. The photo outlined North Dakota and incorporated all the things agriculture can bring to the state, including food on our plate, sunflowers, and even dollar signs to show agriculture can help the economy.

Winners receive $100.

18 students qualify for state Geography Bee

Eighteen Bismarck Public School students have qualified as semifinalists for the National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The North Dakota contest will be held online on Friday.