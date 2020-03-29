Report Card - March 29, 2020

One elected
Century High School junior Ieree Lundin was elected to serve as a 2020-21 North Dakota State DECA Officer.
There were 14 candidates running for office. Candidates participated in interviews, shared a speech, and were voted in using the online platforms Zoom and Survey Monkey. The Century DECA adviser is Troy Olson.
DECA students place
Fourteen Bismarck Public Schools DECA students placed in the 2020 North Dakota DECA State Career Development Conference.
Bismarck High School: Terran Sheets and Mason Stotz, first place, sports and entertainment marketing operations research event; Summer Counts, first place, business services operations research project; Malachi Stein and Aria Dahl, second place; marketing communications decisions making and hospitality and tourism operations research event; Andra Pfister, first and third place, business services operations research project and principles of finance.
Century High School: Tate Erickson, third place in automotive services; Wyatt Birst, third place in hotel lodging services; Jillian McCusker and Emily Bourgois, second place in travel and tourism team decision making.
Legacy High School: Eleanor Miller, first place, integrated marketing campaign product; Morgan McDowall, first and third place, integrated marketing campaign product and marketing communications; Rachel Herr and Kassandra Neuman, third place, business services operations research project.
Adviser Troy Olson said students took a written exam online. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
"Report card" highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school.
