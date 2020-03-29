Report Card - March 29, 2020

One elected

Century High School junior Ieree Lundin was elected to serve as a 2020-21 North Dakota State DECA Officer.

There were 14 candidates running for office. Candidates participated in interviews, shared a speech, and were voted in using the online platforms Zoom and Survey Monkey. The Century DECA adviser is Troy Olson.

DECA students place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen Bismarck Public Schools DECA students placed in the 2020 North Dakota DECA State Career Development Conference.

Bismarck High School: Terran Sheets and Mason Stotz, first place, sports and entertainment marketing operations research event; Summer Counts, first place, business services operations research project; Malachi Stein and Aria Dahl, second place; marketing communications decisions making and hospitality and tourism operations research event; Andra Pfister, first and third place, business services operations research project and principles of finance.