Report Card - March 6, 2021

Students selected

Athalia Haughton and Micah Schlittenhardt, both of Bismarck, will join U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer in representing North Dakota during the 59th annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week to be held virtually March 14-17.

Haughton, a junior at Century High School, serves as the Bismarck chair and state programs director of the High School Democrats of America. After graduation, Haughton would like to attend Howard University to pursue political science and law degrees. She would like to become a politician and a policy writer at either a state or national level.

Schlittenhardt, a senior at Legacy High School, serves as the president of the North Dakota Association of Student Councils. After graduation, Schlittenhardt plans to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck to study philosophy. She would like to study abroad in the Vatican City and eventually pursue a career in academia.

Ella Leidy, Wilton, has been chosen as an alternate for the 2021 program.

